Maaman Twitter Review: Is Soori-Starrer Tamil family drama HIT or MISS? Read these 9 tweets to find out

Maaman, starring Soori in the lead role, has finally arrived in theaters today, May 16. Directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, the film is already drawing reactions from audiences who caught it on the big screen. Social media has been buzzing with reviews since morning. If you're planning to watch the movie or book your tickets soon, take a look at these Twitter reviews first.

Viewers shared that Maaman is an emotionally intense drama that highlights the value of family ties. Many praised how the film explores the bond between a father-in-law and son-in-law. It also shows the relationship between siblings and the strength of a marriage when both partners admit their mistakes and support each other.

Soori received strong appreciation for his emotional performance, with audiences saying he moved them to tears in many scenes. Aishwarya Lekshmi was also applauded for taking on a well-balanced role, with her perspective adding weight to the narrative. Swasika was noted for excelling in a role that was well written for her.

While some viewers felt that a few scenes were overly dramatic or forced, the emotional portions still left an impact. Fans of family dramas like Kadaikutty Singam and Namma Veettu Pillai are likely to enjoy it. The first half impressed with strong character building, though some believed the second half could have been tighter.

"#Maaman is a deeply emotional drama that strongly rests on uncle-nephew relationship which gets fleshed out in a refreshing way. @sooriofficial shines yet again in a tailor-made character which he justifies so comfortably, making it another memorable performance. The second half is where the film’s heart lies and it works well in leaving a strong impact," read a review on X.

Maaman stars Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Swasika, and Master Prageeth Sivan, with direction by Prasanth Pandiyaraj. Produced by K. Kumar, the film features music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman. Once the movie finishes its theatrical run, it will be available on ZEE5.

