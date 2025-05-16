Tom Cruise hails BTS’ Jin as ‘very talented’ after filming Run Jin episode; fans say Hollywood star is ‘gonna become ARMY’

Global fans are in for a thrilling crossover! Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has joined forces with K-pop sensation BTS’ Jin for a special episode of Run Jin, the latter’s solo variety program. What started as Cruise’s promotional tour in South Korea has now turned into a full-fledged collaboration. It has fans from both worlds buzzing with excitement.

During a recent interview with MTV UK, Tom Cruise was asked about his collaboration with Jin during his time in Korea. The actor responded with a smile, expressing admiration for the BTS member. “Yeah, yeah. Very, very talented,” Cruise said enthusiastically. “Very talented and it's fun to watch, man and they work hard. That's a lot of talent. It's cool.” His warm remarks further fueled curiosity about their episode and hinted at something bigger in store.

Initial reports emerged on May 12, revealing that Tom Cruise had recently taken part in filming an episode of Run Jin. Not long after, official confirmation came from HYBE, Jin’s agency, stating that the Mission: Impossible actor had indeed filmed a segment for Jin’s YouTube variety show. The filming reportedly took place during Cruise’s short stay in Seoul as part of his promotional activities for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Moreover, a representative from the Mission: Impossible production team also acknowledged the joint content.

Run Jin began airing in August 2024 after Jin completed his mandatory military service. It is a solo variety series hosted by BTS’ eldest member. The show brings light-hearted comedy, games, and guest interactions. It offers fans a new side of Jin beyond the stage. Episodes typically air every Tuesday at 9 p.m. KST on BTS’ BANGTAN YouTube channel and later at 10 p.m. KST on Weverse.

The Cruise episode, in particular, is set to drop on May 20. It’s already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about moments in the series. The collaboration marks the first-ever on-screen interaction between Jin and Tom Cruise. It blends Korean pop culture with Western blockbuster stardom in a unique, entertaining format.

This surprise joint appearance has quickly become a hot topic on online forums and social media. Their fans are thrilled at the prospect of seeing two beloved icons share the screen.

