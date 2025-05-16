BLACKPINK reveals DEADLINE World Tour as official title for upcoming concerts; fans wonder if new album shares name

The wait is finally over for BLINKs across the globe. After months of cryptic teasers, speculation, and rising anticipation, BLACKPINK has at last unveiled the official title of their upcoming world tour. Now, fans are already counting down the days.

On May 16, BLACKPINK dropped a surprise update across their official social media accounts. They revealed that their 2025 tour will be called the DEADLINE World Tour. With no caption, no emojis, and no context, the minimalist announcement instantly set the internet ablaze. Fans scrambled to decode the meaning behind the name. Meanwhile, others simply rejoiced that the long-anticipated confirmation had finally arrived.

BLACKPINK first ignited buzz for their new world tour back in February. At midnight KST on February 6, the group released a teaser video announcing their upcoming global event. Then, on February 20, they made things more official by sharing the initial list of tour dates and venues.

According to the announcement, BLACKPINK will kick off their tour with two massive performances at Goyang Stadium in South Korea on July 5 and 6, 2025. The tour will then span multiple countries and continents. The grand finale is scheduled to take place at the Tokyo Dome with a three-night concert run from January 16 to 18, 2026. Despite these confirmations, the group had remained tight-lipped about the name of the tour until now.

The title Deadline has prompted an explosion of interpretations within the fandom. Some fans believe it symbolizes a countdown to a major transformation in the group’s image or sound. Others see it as a bold, edgy branding choice meant to convey urgency, intensity, or a redefinition of BLACKPINK’s creative direction. Regardless of its meaning, the sudden and silent nature of the announcement only added to the drama.

Adding even more heat to the situation was Rosé’s recent appearance at the 2025 Met Gala. Dressed in a custom high-fashion dress, Rosé stole the spotlight, but not just for her stunning look. During a red carpet interview, she casually dropped a bombshell: BLACKPINK has reunited in the studio to work on new music.

Her comments confirmed what many BLINKs had long suspected: that a full-group comeback is finally on the horizon. Rosé’s candid mention of recording sessions in South Korea echoed what Lisa had teased days earlier. She also revealed that the members were working on new material. Though no additional details have been revealed, fans are already dreaming up possibilities for the group’s next musical chapter.

So far, YG Entertainment and the members themselves have kept tight control over information surrounding the new album. There’s no word yet on the title, tracklist, concept, or release date, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing.

