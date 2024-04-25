'100% He Didn’t’: Fans Berate Paul Pierce for Saying LeBron James Voted for Him in GOAT Players Poll

The recent anonymous player poll published by the Athletic took the NBA fans a little deep to satisfy their curiosity of who exactly voted for Paul Pierce in the Greatest of All Time debate.

Whereas many publications are hinting towards some two or three names who might have voted for Pierce in the same list as the renowned basketball icons like Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

Among the probables who took PP’s side was LeBron James, and this is not mere speculation as the man himself took his words out to mention that the King might have sided for him, who knows.

While sitting on the Undisputed Live, when the co-host Skip Bayless asked who could have been the 0.8% who rooted for him, Paul Pierce said, “What if LBJ voted for me? I did play against him. He must think something.”

Bayless hinted that Jayson Tatum might be the one to vote as being a Celtics himself, Paul stuck to his narrative and added, "What do you think about that? We had a lot of battles. Come on now, we had some tough battles. It could've been LB."

However, fans have not had enough from the past trolls as they jumped right into the current narrative. An X/Twitter user, mockingly meant that it was not LeBron James and wrote: “100% he didn't.”

The ten-times NBA All-Star might have his own viewpoint, but the fans did not let the chance go by and kept the discussion going with one after other comments.

LeBron James Getting Closer to Michael Jordan in GOAT Debate

The ongoing GOAT conversation within the NBA is becoming increasingly tangible. Recent polling among active NBA players indicates a significant narrowing of the gap between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

While Jordan's illustrious career, marked with six championships and five MVP awards during his time with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, has traditionally solidified his GOAT status, James's remarkable achievements are increasingly challenging this notion.

With James consistently delivering exceptional performances, such as surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer and being the sole player to reach 40,000 points in the regular season, the narrative around the GOAT debate is evolving.

As the debate intensifies, the next generation of players and fans are witnessing LeBron James making a compelling case for himself in the debate. James's remarkable longevity and continued excellence across his 21-year NBA career, which began with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, are reshaping the narrative.

