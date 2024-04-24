‘Booker Is Washed So Is KD’: Fans React to Matching Shirts Mocking Devin Booker in Suns Loss to Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns had a disheartening loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves as they stood at loss with 0-2 in the series. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant did not shy off from criticizing themselves in the presser.

However, before their self-acclaimed bashing to each other, there was another pair of elite level mockery going on in the crowd.

What it seemed like, a father-son duo was wearing a meme printed shirt in which a funny face of Booker was put on to troll the four-time NBA All-Star.

The X/Twitter fans were not letting this moment slip from their grip as they went on to comment their one after other reaction to the post.

One user wrote: “Lmaooo Booker is washed so is KD”

The comment came in wake of Booker and KD not being able to avoid the Suns’ defeat against T-Wolves.

Additionally, few more twitteratis put on their reactions to the post.

Suns struggle to score amidst Devin Booker and Kevin Durant's frustration

The Phoenix Suns find themselves in a challenging position as they struggle to score amidst frustration from their star players, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Following a 105-93 loss to the Timberwolves, both superstars took accountability for the team's shortcomings.

During the post game media interaction, Booker said, “Just talking to each other, holding each other accountable. We're all trying to fight out there and so far this series, once it has turned to sh*t, we've kind of separated instead of being together and that's everybody, top to bottom. We got to figure it out.”

Booker emphasized the need for unity within the team, expressing frustration on the court as a reflection of the collective struggle.

Additionally, the Suns' offensive struggles have been evident, failing to score over 100 points in both Games 1 and 2 against the formidable defense of the Timberwolves. Booker's individual performance has been underwhelming as well.

He averaged 19.0 points through the first two games on a shooting percentage of 37.9%, while Kevin Durant, despite an impressive Game 1, followed it up with an 18-point Game 2 performance, shooting 6-15 from the field.

