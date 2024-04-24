After Chiefs, Bears to Ask for USD 2.3 Billion Public Funding to Make New Stadium in Chicago

Last month, in April, the Kansas City Chiefs lost the vote to receive funds for renovating the Arrowhead Stadium. Recently, the Chicago Bears shared plans to ask for a whopping multi-billion dollar sum from public funding to get themselves a new stadium in Chicago.

Chicago Bears Plans to Get Themselves a New Chicago Stadium

According to The Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Bears are looking forward to building a new stadium and financing the cost through public funding. According to a report, the total cost of the project, including the infrastructure and the stadium, will be around $4.6 Billion.

The team is ready to cover half of the stadium cost but wants the other half covered by public funding. The cost of the stadium is reported to be around $3.2 million. Moreover, the infrastructure improvements could go as high as $1.4 Billion. However, depending on the market, the final cost would be higher or lower.

Moreover, all the additional and final details of the project are expected to be released in a press conference on Thursday. Interestingly, the timing of the news might clash with Caleb Williams' Draft into the Dears as the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

When it comes to asking for public funding, the Chiefs did the same thing a month back. In collaboration with the MLB team Royals, the team asked for public funding to renovate Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and get the Royals a new stadium to play in.

However, when the voting happened, the county's voters rejected the proposal. Now, the Bears are making the same move. But there's no surety that something similar will happen with the Bears. Do you think that the Bears have a good chance to get the public funding for a new stadium approved by the citizens of Chicago?