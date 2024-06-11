Brock Purdy Reveals How He Got Himself Ready To Challenge Patrick Mahomes And Other QBs For 2024 NFL Season

Quarterback Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers had a crucial offseason before the 2024 NFL season. In 2022, he was a seventh-round draft selection looking to score a spot in the team. Following a severe elbow surgery, he managed to step into the starting quarterback role within months and has retained it since.

Record-breaking performance

During the 49ers' “State of the Franchise” event, Purdy shared his belief that overcoming his injury has set him up for greater success in his third NFL season.

“We got all the way to the end. We’re right there and weren’t able to finish it,” Purdy said, referencing the team's near-miss at a championship. “That taste in my mouth motivated me to get back into the gym, start slowly, and work into it. Now, in OTAs, I’m working with [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan], reviewing all our games and situational plays, and actually running and repping these plays on the field. Last year, I didn’t have that, so now I feel like I’ve gotten better.”

Along with his game, Purdy's character was regarded highly by head coach Kyle Shanahan. Purdy was lauded by Shanahan as a genuine person with strong morals and well-defined life objectives. Shanahan remarked, "Brock grows stronger no matter what he goes through, good or bad."

Purdy broke the 49ers single-season throwing yards record with 4,280 yards in his first full season as a starter. In addition, he led the NFL in QBR, yards per attempt, passer rating, and touchdown percentage. He also finished fourth in the MVP voting. Purdy continues to be one of the league's most underpaid quarterbacks despite his outstanding performance.

Overcoming challenges to prepare for success

Despite the difficulties he faced, Purdy's progress was greatly aided by the previous offseason. Purdy couldn’t throw to his teammates as he was still healing from a rupture of UCL in his right elbow which required surgery done on it during the training camp. His efficiency after his recovery was called into question by this circumstance. Purdy, though, has fueled his preparation for the forthcoming season with this experience.

Looking ahead

Purdy will have earned less than $1 million this season in the third year of his four-year $3.7 million rookie contract. Surprisingly he is not in top 100 quarterbacks in the National Football League in terms of compensation.

Trey Lance, Carson Wentz, Case Keenum and Easton Stick are some players who currently earn more money than Purdy does despite hardly or never getting playing time; this shows what an incredible bargain the 49ers got themselves by acquiring their franchise quarterback.

While currently on a break the 49ers will reunite at end of July for training. The team has made it to two Super Bowls. Additionally, they reached two NFC Championship games in the last five seasons. They will look to carry this momentum onto the 2024 season.

