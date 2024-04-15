Caitlin Clark Roasts SNL’s Michael Che and Pays Homage to WNBA Greats

Ahead of the 2024 WNBA Draft, Iowa Hawkeyes sensation Caitlin Clark made a surprise appearance in last weekend’s Saturday Night Live. Appearing as a guest on the popular Weekend Update segment alongside hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che, fans anticipated what to expect from the potential No.1 overall pick.

Surprisingly, Clark showed that she has range both on and off the hardwood floor. The Iowa native graduated Dowling Catholic High School, averaging 33.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in her final year before committing to Iowa over Notre Dame.

In her four years at Iowa, Clark led the School in points, rebounds, and assists and helped the Hawkeyes reach the NCAA finals back-to-back in 2023 and 2024. Having become aware of Che’s jokes on Women’s Basketball, the two-time Wooden Award Winner wasn’t going to let the comedian off the hook without some good old-fashioned roast.

Caitlin Clark Roasts Michael Che for His WNBA Jokes

Taking a dig at the news of Clark's jersey retirement, Michael Che, co-host of the Weekend Update, commented, "Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired and replaced with an Apron."

Seconds later, Che introduced Clark on the show and immediately drew the subtle ire of the 22-year-old basketball star, “You make a lot of jokes about women’s sports, don’t you, Michael?”.

Reluctant in his response, Che said, “I wouldn’t say a lot, not on the regular.” Within seconds, co-host Colin Jost sold out and aired a supercut of Che criticizing Women’s basketball.

It's fair to say Clark brought a few jokes of her own and requested Che read some of them. Poor Che had to sit there and get roasted while the studio audience laughed out loud and cheered throughout the segment.

Clark Pays Respect to Former WNBA Greats

Humbled and positive, Che wished Clark good luck on her WNBA journey. She took the opportunity to shout out all the women’s basketball greats who laid the foundation so that other women could exceed expectations.

“Thanks. I’m sure it will be a big first step for me. But it’s just one step for the WNBA thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley, and my basketball hero, Maya Moore. These are the women that kicked down the door so I could walk inside. So, I want to thank them tonight for laying the foundation.”

The highly anticipated 2024 WNBA Draft will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York, and begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. With this being the first time that fans will be in live attendance, this year’s draft is already building up to be one of the most memorable in WNBA and basketball history.

