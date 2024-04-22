Caleb Williams Reveals Why He Was Extremely Angry With Oklahoma Over Spencer Rattler; Find Out

Caleb Williams has become a focal point of attention leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. With many projecting him as the undisputed number-one pick, he also belongs to the Chicago Bears.

However, the player's rise to prominence wasn’t without its hurdles, especially within the quarterback depth chart at Oklahoma. Before he eventually surpassed Spencer, Rattler had another highly touted prospect. He was once considered a potential first-overall pick and Heisman Trophy candidate. But William found himself playing the role of a backup.

Unpacking Caleb Williams' Oklahoma Anger

Recently, a video by MLFootball was shared on an account called The Pivot on X (formerly known as Twitter). It is a podcast hosted by Ryan Clark, who is a former NFL defensive back. William shared his emotions about how he was not satisfied with the job he got. Even though Williams didn’t see himself in that role for long, he was very vocal about what should be given to him.

He said, “Cause I was best in the country -- I told people before I went there that I was going to start, and play, and beat (Spencer Rattler) out.” With that, he added, “I thought I'd beat him out in [the] Spring and he's projected No. 1 and all of that.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Turning Setbacks into Success

The player expressed his frustration at not being allowed to compete for the starting position earlier. He also lamented that he wasn’t allowed to play with the first team or the older players. Even after facing several setbacks, he remained focused and took advantage of the opportunity he was given.

Advertisement

Also read: Caleb Williams Shares His Desire to Take Over Tom Brady as NFL Goat Before 2024 Draft

Eventually, he felt he had proven himself worthy of the starting role. He said, “But when I got my shot, yeah, nothing else was going to happen other than me being the guy.” His outspoken nature has also attracted some controversy. As the draft approaches, Williams continues to stand out as a polished and confident standout on his path to success.

Also Read: Why did AJ Brown Choose Tom Brady As His Profile Picture Amid Patriots Move’s Buzz? Eagle’s WR Clarifies Rumors