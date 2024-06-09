Chris Paul Recalls When He Texted Teammate Draymond Green ‘As Soon As’ He Got Traded to Warriors

Upon his trade to the Golden State Warriors, Chris Paul wasted no time in addressing the lingering tension between himself and teammate Draymond Green.

In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Paul candidly shared that he promptly texted Green upon hearing the news of the trade, expressing the immediate need to resolve their prior conflict.

“As soon as I got traded, I sent him a text. 'Yo, we need to talk.' That's what adults do. You don't talk through the media, you let all these people make up whatever story they want to. I mean it when I say it, that's one of my favorite teammates I ever had in my career,” CP said on the show.

Emphasizing the importance of direct communication over media speculation, Paul demonstrated his maturity and professionalism by swiftly initiating a conversation to address their differences.

Chris Paul Might head to Lakers next season

Chris Paul's future in the NBA has been a topic of considerable speculation, especially with the Golden State Warriors likely to trade or waive the veteran player to evade the luxury tax line.

With Paul's non-guaranteed $30 million year remaining on his contract, various teams are expected to pursue the seasoned ball-handler this summer. Among them, the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a potential destination for Paul, according to insights from Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz.

Joining the Lakers would see Paul bolstering the team's second unit with his playmaking, scoring ability, and defensive prowess, a role that aligns with the Lakers' vision for his contributions to the team.

For Chris Paul, a move to the Lakers is attractive for several reasons. Not only would he be in closer proximity to his family, but he would also have the opportunity to compete for a championship alongside some of the NBA's greatest talents.

