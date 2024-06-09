WATCH: NFL Star Damar Hamlin Hits Game-Winning 3 in Fundraiser High School Basketball Match

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin stole the spotlight at a charity basketball game held at the Pittsburgh Panthers' court, showcasing his skills with a game-winning 3-pointer that went viral on social media.

In a thrilling moment that captivated the North Allegheny gym crowd, Hamlin maneuvered to the 3-point arc and sank the decisive shot, sealing the victory and prompting an electric reaction from the spectators.

The event, organized by Hamlin, served as a platform for raising awareness of cardiac issues, a cause he has passionately supported due to his own personal experience with the condition.

The charity game also saw the participation of notable figures such as Aaron Donald, Brandon Marshall, Julian Newman, James Cook, and Micah Hyde, adding to the star-studded line-up that contributed to the success of the event throughout the week.

Russell Wilson attended the event to support Damar Hamlin

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson attended Damar Hamlin's Charity M event in Pittsburgh to show his support for the Buffalo Bills safety and his charitable efforts.

Hamlin, a native of Pittsburgh, organized the event to raise awareness for CPR training and to support children through sports, activities, and programs.

During the celebrity basketball game hosted as part of the event, Hamlin's impressive basketball skills, particularly his game-winning three-pointer, caught the attention of Wilson, who recently joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as their new quarterback.

Despite being rivals in the NFL's AFC conference, Hamlin and Wilson have come together to advocate for the importance of CPR training and life-saving measures.

Hamlin's personal experience of suffering cardiac arrest on the football field in 2022 has fueled his passion for empowering others with essential life-saving skills.

