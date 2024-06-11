Diana Taurasi Responds to Caitlin Clark’s Olympic Snub After Fans Blame 42-Year-Old for Stealing Fever Star’s Spot

The WNBA circuit is getting popular these days for the extraordinary efforts players are putting into the sport. As per the recent development, the Team USA roster of 12 players is ready to represent their country for the 2024 Paris Olympics, scheduled to kick off in July.

Unfortunately, the rookie of the season, Caitlin Clark missed out to be in the roster. Although she is considered the favorite player in the USA, she was left out to be picked for the game. Since the decision has been out, fans have been left heartbroken.

Meanwhile, veteran Diana Taurasi, who has represented Team USA five times in the Olympics, recently commented on Clark’s snub for the game after she was potentially blamed for taking the rookie's spot on the team.

Also Read: NBA Insider Reveals That Caitlin Clark Won't Be Selected for Olympics; All You Need to Know

What did Diana Taurasi have to say about Caitlin Clark’s snub for the 2024 Olympics?

Caitlin Clark has been transitioned to the WNBA in 2024 and since has performed exceptionally well. She was also named the WNBA Rookie of the Month, just last month. However, when the roaster was announced on Saturday, the 22-year-old player failed to land a spot.

Diana Taurasi has now given her two cents on the matter. According to her, players need to give themselves time to adjust to their game, especially when transitioning from college basketball to the professional level. Additionally, one has to master their skill sets first to make sure everything falls into place.

Advertisement

The 42-year-old said (via Athlon Sports), “The game of basketball is all about evolving. It's all about getting comfortable with your surroundings... College basketball is much different than the WNBA than it is overseas. Each one almost is like a different dance you have to learn.”

It is important to note that Taurasi has already landed a spot in the roaster for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Other notable players to represent their country include Alyssa Thomas, A'ja Wilson, Brittney Griner, and Kahleah Cooper among others.

What did Caitlin Clark have to say about missing the Paris Olympics?

The Indiana Fever Rookie had a dream of being a part of the Olympics but she failed to achieve it at least for this season. Nonetheless, she admitted that she was not disappointed and is rather motivated to work on things so that someday she can fulfill her wish.

Moreover, she is thrilled for the girls on the roster and said she would be rooting for them to win the gold, no matter what. While Clark is taking things positively, she has to wait for a couple of years to complete her dreams as the next Olympics is scheduled to take place in 2028 in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Also Read: Fever HC Reveals Caitlin Clark’s Competitive GOAT Mentality After WNBA Star Responds To Olympic Snub