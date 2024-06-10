Fever HC Reveals Caitlin Clark’s Competitive GOAT Mentality After WNBA Star Responds To Olympic Snub

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's omission from Team USA's women's basketball team for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris has only fueled her competitive drive.

After learning about the decision, Clark told her coach, Christie Sides, "Hey coach, they woke a monster."

This revelation comes as no surprise as Clark proved her determination on Friday night, scoring 30 points in 39 minutes against the Washington Mystics, including a rookie record-tying seven 3-pointers, leading her team to an 85-83 victory.

Currently, Clark tops all WNBA rookies with an impressive 16.8 points per game average, a much-needed boost for the struggling Indiana Fever, who have a 3-9 record and are seeking back-to-back wins this season.

Caitlin Clark is not disappointed after Olympic snub

Even though Caitlin Clark was a contender for a spot on the Team USA roster, comprising seasoned Olympians like Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, and Brittney Griner, she remains undeterred.

In a public statement, she expressed no disappointment, emphasizing that the experience serves as extra motivation.

During her recent media interaction, Clark said, “I think it just gives you something to work for. That’s a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it’s just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully when four years comes back around, I can be there.”

Behind the scenes, however, Clark is channeling her Olympic snub into a driving force for self-improvement, with coach Sides sharing that Clark sees it as an opportunity to elevate her game even further.

Sides also noted the possibility of Clark leveraging this setback to showcase her skills in upcoming games, highlighting her tenacity and dedication to personal development.

While recognizing the competitiveness required to make the Olympic team, Sides expressed confidence in Clark's future opportunities and commended her resilience in the face of this disappointment.

