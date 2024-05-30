On this coming Thursday, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, a vital Game 5 is set to happen where the Dallas Mavericks are gearing up to take another shot at defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 NBA Western Conference finals.

The Timberwolves successfully dodged a sweep in Game 4, securing a 105-100 win over the Mavericks in Dallas.

In the meantime, after the Game 2 victory of the Dallas Mavericks, a video of Anthony Edwards started circulating on social media, where it alleged that the Timberwolves' star player took a swipe at a reporter who considered Luka as the emerging face of the league.

Anthony Edwards seems to hit back in the video, at the timestamp of 0:04-0:10, stating, "I’ll be damned if I let some white boy from Slovenia take my shine. He’s about to find out why I’m the face of the league."

However, the question remains: Did the Timberwolves' star make this statement to Luka Dončić? Let's investigate the truth.

To clear the air of curiosity, it's false. Anthony Edwards did not mention his rival Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks during a postgame interview held in late May, contrary to what the AI-generated video indicated on social media.

The cagey showdown between the two teams is well underway in the Western Conference 2024 Nationals Basketball Association finals - a confrontational best-of-seven series where Dallas is leading with a score of 3-1.

Luka Doncic's Postseason Prowess vs. Timberwolves' Playoff Resilience

In the playoffs, Luka Doncic has acted as an exceptional playmaker for Dallas. The versatile point guard has outperformed all players in assists, with an average of 9.1 per game.

He's also ranked in scoring and ninth in rebounding, scoring 28.3 points and rebounding 9.6 times per game respectively. In Tuesday's Game 4, he delivered a triple-double, achieving 28 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Led by Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks have shown remarkable success in high-pressure situations during this season. With the second clutch record (23-9) and the highest clutch offense in the NBA during the regular season, Dallas has outscored Minnesota by 32-21 in the concluding three minutes of the four games in this series.

On the other hand, Minnesota has been displaying extraordinary form when up against elimination in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

The Timberwolves have kept a clean sheet in win-or-go-home scenarios, boasting two victories in the Western Conference semifinals against the defending champion Denver Nuggets when trailing the series 3-2.

The Timberwolves have also excelled in defense throughout the season, leading the NBA in defensive efficiency during the regular season. The squad's stalwart defense was headed by the 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert, who received the honor of the league Player of the Year.

