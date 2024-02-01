‘Do You Think They Lied?’: Andrew Tate Questions if the Nazis Really Were the Bad Guys in World War 2

Andrew Tate, the former kickboxing sensation and controversial internet figure, gained fame for his outspoken opinions on various topics such as women, global politics, and other popular subjects.

Alongside his brother Tristan Tate, he hosts a public podcast called "TateSpecch" on the Rumble platform. Due to promoting hate speech, Andrew Tate was banned from all other social media platforms in 2022.

Interestingly, after Elon Musk acquired Twitter, he decided to unban Andrew Tate. Now, both Tate brothers frequently share their thoughts on X or Twitter.

In a recent post on January 23, 2024, Andrew Tate sparked a debate about the authenticity of World War 2. He questioned whether the Nazis were truly the villains or if the truth had been concealed within the pages of history books.

Self-proclaimed “Top G” expressed, “If they lied to us about Gaza and Israel. And lied to us about Ukraine. And lied to us about Libya, Syria, and Iraq. And lied to us about Vietnam. And lied to us about Korea.”



“If they lied to us about every single war and why it happened and who the good guys and bad guys were. Do you think they lied about WW2?” Tate raised the question.



“I mean. History is written by the victors, no? I'm just asking a very simple question. Do you think the version they've told you is the truth? Do you care enough to find out?”



“Considering WW2 was such a large cultural event it's still used to this day to psyop the populace. Bad guy = Nazi. I think you should at least understand why the war happened. No?” Tate expressed his feelings.

Why Andrew Tate was arrested?

On December 29, 2022, Andrew Tate was arrested alongside his brother and business partner Tristan and two other female companions for the investigations of allegations of s*xual harassment, human trafficking, and forming a crime syndicate.



Tate Brother’s custody was extended for 60 days. Self-proclaimed Top G was released from Romanian jail on 31st March 2023. And then were they kept under house arrest. Tate Brothers' house arrest came to an on August 4, 2023, and they got the permit to roam within the boundaries of Romania.

Recently Tate Brothers asked the Romanian court to permit them to leave the country. The Bucharest Court denied Tate Brother’s appeal and ordered they could not leave the country.

Court even sized the Tate brother's assets which were worth around 4 million dollars including some of his supercars including his Buggati car, watches, and some block of properties.

What’s your reaction to Andrew Tate’s WW2 claims? Comment your opinion down below.



