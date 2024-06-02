Does Tom Brady Have a Brother? All You Need to Know About NFL Goat’s Siblings

Tom Brady loves his family. There’s no denying it. Recently, Brady was seen hanging out with his three older sisters, Maureen, Julie, and Nancy. Their love and adoration for each other shines through the photo Brady shared on his Instagram on February 7.

Tom loves his sisters more than anything, perhaps even football. But does Tom Brady have a brother or maybe a cousin? Keep reading to find out.

READ MORE: Jason Kelce reveals he has never washed his feet in 36 years sparking heated debate: ‘What kind of weirdo…’

Does Tom Brady have a brother?

No, Tom Brady does not have any brothers. He is the only son in his family, but he has three sisters: Maureen, the oldest, Julie, and Nancy. Lovingly monikered the Brady bunch by fans, Brady's entire family- parents, sisters, and baby brother, grew up in San Mateo, California.

Their parents, Tom Sr. and Galynn, are the ones to be credited for the commendable upbringing of all 4 of their children. Brady's parents have been married for over 50 years and still live in the same neighborhood where they raised their kids. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

READ MORE: Tom Brady siblings: Everything you need to know about NFL legend's sisters Nancy, Julie, and Maureen

Advertisement

Meet Tom Brady's sisters

Tom Brady is the youngest and only son in his family. His oldest sister, Maureen, started the sporting tradition in the family. She was an All-American softball pitcher at Fresno State and now works as a nurse in Bakersfield, California.

Nancy Brady, the second sister, was born on March 11, 1972. She played basketball and softball but chose a healthcare career. She works as a Public Health Technical Advisor and graduated from Boston Law School.

Tom Brady's third sister, Julie, was born on August 3, 1974, three years before him. She married Kevin Youkilis, a former Boston Red Sox star, and they live in Los Gatos, California.

READ MORE: Stephen A Smith reveals he was set for Tom Brady like Netflix roast but sister said ‘It ain’t happening’

Who are Tom Brady's parents?

Tom Brady's parents are Tom Brady Senior, 79, and Galynn Patricia Brady, 78. They have been married since 1969 and have always supported their son, through thick and thin.

“When you think about ... the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable,” he said on his podcast in 2022.

According to People magazine, Tom Sr. spearheads an insurance corporation called ‘Thomas Brady & Associates’ with offices in Boston, California, Michigan, and New York City. During her time, his mother worked as a flight attendant with TWA.

Who's Tom Brady's famous niece?

Maya Brady, Tom's niece, is making a name for herself in softball. Sport sure does run in the blood of ‘The Brady Family.’ She is a top prospect in college softball. Maya shined in UCLA's 4-1 win over Alabama, where she scored a run. They will play again on Saturday against Oklahoma.

Tom Brady posts about Maya on his Instagram, a lot. He's always cheering on the budding star and celebrating her successes. Uncle Brady has always been Maya's biggest supporter.

“'Even though I don't mind being known as Tom Brady's niece, at the end of the day I would love to just be known as Maya Brady,” said Maya, in an interview in 2021. Though she loves her “Uncle Tommy” very much, she’s ready to take the world of sports by storm, letting everyone know that, she adds to the surname just as much.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Who Are Maya Brady's parents? Meet Tom Brady's Sister Maureen and her then-husband Brian Timmons