Dwight Howard Questions Marcus Morris After He Calls Lakers’ 2020 NBA Championship a ‘Bubble’: ‘Would Your Brother Agree’

In response to Marcus Morris' assertion that the LA Clippers would have emerged as the 2020 NBA champions outside the "Bubble Tournament," Dwight Howard, a star player for the LA Lakers, fired back with a pointed question to Morris.

Morris, a disgruntled member of the 2019-20 Clippers roster, suggested on the Run It Back podcast that the Clippers' missed championship opportunity was solely due to the adverse conditions within the Bubble, confidently asserting that the team would have undoubtedly clinched the title.

While a tweet surfaced quoting Morris’ remarks on the Lakers championship, Howard seemed ready to question.

In response, Howard, a key player in the Lakers' 2020 championship victory, directly challenged Morris' assertion, invoking the perspective of Morris' own brother, Markieff Morris, a fellow Lakers title-winner.

Howard wrote: “Would Your Brother Agree”

However, the Clippers' unexpected elimination from the 2020 playoffs, despite holding a substantial lead in their series against the Denver Nuggets, exacerbated the frustration and disappointment within the team.

This exchange not only reveals the competitive spirit within the basketball fraternity but also underscores the Lakers' unwavering resolve in overcoming extraordinary challenges to secure their well-deserved title.

Dwight Howard Had His Say on Lakers’ 2020 NBA Championship

The 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers season stands out as a remarkable chapter in the team's history, defined by a unique blend of challenges and triumphs.

Amid the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, the Lakers found unity and strength to clinch the NBA championship in the Orlando bubble.

Dwight Howard's veteran presence and physicality added a crucial element to the team's success. However, the decision to restructure the team in the subsequent offseason, orchestrated by general manager Rob Pelinka, led to the dispersal of the championship-winning roster.

Howard's recent tweet suggesting that the team could have potentially achieved a three-peat if they had remained intact, has sparked debates and reflections on the impact of roster changes in the Lakers' recent performances.

The Lakers' record-setting 52-19 season and their dominant hold on the top seed in the Western Conference demonstrated glimpses of their former glory but fell short of the championship caliber exhibited in the previous season.

