Pitbull Announces Party After Dark Tour With Special Guest T-Pain: Location, Date, Tickets And Everything We Know

Mr. Worldwide fans wait no more! Pitbull has announced his upcoming Party After Dark tour scheduled to begin in August and last till October. The American rapper is headed to North America with his tour which also has special guests T-Pain and Lil Jon.

Known for No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 including Give Me Everything ft. Ne-Yo, Afrojack, and Nayer, and Feel This Moment ft, Christina Aguilera, and the FIFA World Cup 2014 theme song, Pitbull took to Instagram last night to share the dates and venues of his upcoming tour. “Get ready! I’m heading your way for the #PartyAfterDarkTour w/ special guest @tpain. Tix is on sale Friday at 10am. Daleeee,” he wrote as its caption.

From his venue details including five stops in New York to the dates, ticket prices, and where to find them, here are all the deets you need to know about Pitbull’s Party After Dark tour.

Songs Expected in Pitbull’s Party After Dark

The announcement comes right after he wrapped The Trilogy Tour featuring Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin in March.

The announcement comes right after he wrapped The Trilogy Tour featuring Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin in March.

The Grammy Award-winning singer is set to hit the road one more time for "another incredibly dynamic tour with an electrifying mix of his biggest career-spanning hits of instantly recognizable smashes and surprises," as per a press release accessed by Billboard.

The two most recent releases of Pitbull include Trackhouse and Trackhouse: Daytona 500 Edition, featuring guests Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Nile Rodgers, T-Pain, and Omar Courtz.

Now only time will tell if these will be included in the tour considering T-Pain is a special guest and Lil Jon on some select dates.

Pitbull’s Party After Dark: Venue and Dates

Kickstarting in Bristow, Va. on August 21, the tour will end in Albuquerque, N.M., on October 5 after making several stops across the U.S. including New York, Cincinnati, St. Louis, and Phoenix.

Meanwhile, on September 6, at Buffalo's Darien Lake Amphitheater, on September 7, at Syracuse's Empower FCU Amphitheater, and on September 8, at Saratoga Springs' Broadview Stage at SPAC, the Feel This Moment party starter will make stops. Detailed dates are as follows-

Aug 21, 2024 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Aug 23, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug 24, 2024 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Aug 25, 2024 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Aug 29, 2024 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Aug 30, 2024 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug 31, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sep 1, 2024 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sep 4, 2024 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep 6, 2024 - Darien Center, NY - Dairen Lake Amphitheater

Sep 7, 2024 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sep 8, 2024 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sep 12, 2024 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sep 13, 2024 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

Sep 14, 2024 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sep 15, 2024 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sep 18, 2024 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sep 19, 2024 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sep 21, 2024 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sep 22, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep 25, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 27, 2024 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sep 28, 2024 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Oct 3, 2024 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 4, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct 5, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

How To Buy Tickets For Pitbull’s Party After Dark Tour?

The tickets for the tour will go live on April 26 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

In the days preceding the official on-sale, there are also several presales. Pre-sales are being held by Talking Stick Resort, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., on April 24, from 10 a.m. until 11:59 p.m., and on April 25, there will be a presale for Citi cardholders at citientertainment.com. There will be a VIP package presale and an artist presale at livenation.com at the same time frame.

Additionally, on April 25 from noon to 11:59 p.m., there is a Spotify presale.

A range of VIP options, including premium tickets, backstage tours, and on-stage photo ops, pre-show VIP lounge access, specifically created VIP gift items, and more will be available during the Party After Dark Tour. Go to vipnation.com.

