A Complete Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Relationship Timeline

The musical industry has seen a lot of couples come and go, but it has always spoken of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova being the strongest one.

Although they have been most private about their personal life, the two stars belonging to two totally different fields, who have been together for years now, are known to share a few memories of their family and fun on social media.

Although there are questions that ask who the wife of Enrique Iglesias is, as per reports, they have never gotten married. However, the couple has even welcomed three children of their own.

Read on and learn how it all sparked between the King of Latin Pop and the Russian sportsperson, since the time they met in 2001.

December 2001: Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova meet

It was on the set of Escape, one of the most loved songs by the fans of the pop star, when Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias met for the first time. The music video that showed the former professional tennis player as the love interest of Iglesias was the beginning of the romance that is still ongoing between the two.

In his music video, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are shown to have some intimate scenes. The character of Anna is shown to play a shy one around Iglesias before they end up kissing and making out with each other.

August 2002

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova were seen together while walking on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards. This was in the year 2002 when the Ring My Bells singer was nominated not just for Best Music Video but for four more awards.

The next year, both Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias were seen together as they attended the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Mexico that was held in New York.

August 2004: Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova spark engagement rumors

During the 2004 World Tennis Match, Anna Kournikova was seen wearing a huge diamond ring. It was of pink color and had quickly ignited rumors surrounding the engagement of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova.

Following this huge buzz amongst the fans of both the sports star and the singer, another rumor circulated that Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias had secretly married each other in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. However, PEOPLE reported the news to be false and ended the debate.

May 2007

This was the time when the Spanish singer decided to have fun with his fans. Enrique Iglesias bluffed his followers, stating to a Swedish newspaper named Aftonbladet, "We're divorced. I am single now, but that's okay. I don't mind being alone."

Following the big revelation involving Anna Kournikova's relationship with him, a source then clarified to PEOPLE that the singer was actually joking and stated that Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias "are still together."

April 15, 2008

After almost five years that the couple spent together, it still looked like they had no plans to marry each other.

In her 2008 interview with PEOPLE, tennis star Anna Kournikova stated, "I'm never getting married," when she was asked if she planned to marry the singer.

However, talking about her relationship with the Why Not Me? singer, Kournikova went on to say, "Everything is good."

Furthermore, the Spanish icon spoke about how he has tried to convince his partner to marry him, stating, "I always try, but she pays me no attention."

November 11, 2011

During an interview with Women's Health, the topic of Anna Kournikova's relationship was brought up. This is when she stated, "(Marriage) isn't important to me. I'm in a happy relationship — that's all that matters."

She then went on to say, "I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely."

Further talking about having kids, the tennis player stated, "I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt. I love taking care of people."

March 3, 2012

After the topic of Anna Kournikova's relationship with Enrique Iglesias was addressed by the star player herself, the Bailando singer then addressed the news about why they were not getting married.

During his interview with Parade magazine, Iglesias stated, "I've never really thought marriage would make a difference."

He then added, "Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love somebody more because of a piece of paper. Nowadays, it's not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you're a good parent, period."

June 9, 2016

Although the couple has always maintained a private life, on this date, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova both appeared together on the latter's Instagram post. This was a photo that Kournikova had posted on her younger brother's birthday.

Both Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias could be seen posing alongside the birthday boy, Allan.

December 16, 2017: Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome twins

This happened to be one of the most precious days of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's lives, as they welcomed their twins, Nicholas and Lucy. The beloved children of the pop star and Kournikova were born in Miami.

Similarly to their habit of keeping their private life a secret, the couple even kept this news away from the spotlight until they posted pictures of Lucy and Nicholas on their Instagram accounts separately.

January 21, 2018

On this day, Kournikova posted a video of herself dancing to the beats of Iglesias' song El Baño on their boat.

Looking at the video, fans spoke of Anna Kournikova still being super fit, even after giving birth to the twins.

In this same month of 2018, the Russian tennis player posted a video of her workout on her Instagram.

June 23, 2019: Enrique Iglesias shares a sweet moment with his son

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova both went all out on social media as the pop star posted a video of himself with his son while enjoying a boat ride. In this video, his son Nicholas could be seen wearing a straw hat and saying "wawa" while referring to the water.

January 30, 2020: Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome their third child

This was another great moment for the couple as well as the whole family. On 30 January 2020, Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias welcomed their third child, who is a daughter they named Mary.

Her picture was posted on Iglesias's social media. The singer later spoke about his excitement to PEOPLE that the twins have turned into a new role as older siblings "very smoothly."

He went on to say, "There's a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, 'How are they going to react?' And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, 'Oh, how is everybody going to react?' "

