Glenn Maxwell Takes A Break From RCB For IPL 2024 Despite Getting INR 140000000 Contract

Glenn Maxwell has opted for an indefinite hiatus from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). In a press conference held after RCB's devastating loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday night, Maxwell shared his decision with the media

Despite facing criticism for his lackluster batting performance, Maxwell was not included in the playing XI against SRH, as Will Jacks took his spot instead. Following the match, Maxwell disclosed that he had personally approached captain Faf du Plessis, suggesting the inclusion of another player.

Glenn Maxwell going on a “break” from IPL 2024

During the press conference, Maxwell revealed his intention to take an indefinite break from the present IPL owing to mental and physical exhaustion. He did not define the length of his absence.

Maxwell said, “After our team’s recent string of losses, I approached Faf [du Plessis] and the coaches to suggest trying out another player. I believe now is the right time for me to take a break, focus on my fitness, and return stronger if needed later in the tournament.”

Glenn Maxwell unhappy with his bad performance

Maxwell alluded to his recent batting struggles, particularly after the powerplay, when he has historically thrived. "I felt I wasn't contributing positively with the bat, given our current standing in the tournament. It's a good chance for another player to step up." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Maxwell recognized the importance of taking breaks for mental refreshment in such situations. "T20 cricket can be unpredictable. In previous games, I made good decisions but faced challenges. It's about not getting off to a good start, which can happen in T20s. It's easy to overthink and forget the basics," Maxwell added.

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 287-3 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, the highest Indian Premier League total against RCB. They also scored the most sixes in an IPL innings, with 22 smashes over the fence. The big-hitting all-rounder has only 32 runs in six games and sat out Monday's record-breaking run-fest against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Maxwell is one of the few cricketers to ever come forward and acknowledge the significance of mental health issues. He once took a break from International Cricket in 2019.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Opens Up About His Biggest Fear; Adds, ‘I Look So Stupid And Fool’