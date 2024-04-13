How Much Does Patrick Mahomes Make In A Year? Find Out

Numerous players come and go but only some leave their marks for the teams they play for. Patrick Mahomes is one of the players who has changed the franchise's image leading the side to its three Super Bowl victories which also include its consecutive trophies in 2022 and 2023 with Mahomes ending as the MVP, both times.

As a starter, the Kansas City Chiefs star player has guided his side to the AFC Championship Game every season. Meanwhile, the more the hard work, the more the money they deserve. Have you ever thought how much the player, who was drafted by the Chiefs' 10th overall pick in the 2017 first round, makes as his annual salary?

A look at Patrick Mahomes’ contract details and salary

In 2020, Patrick Mahomes signed a massive 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs worth $450 million. This means the talented American football quarterback will be earning $45 million per season until the deal expires in 2031. Meanwhile, his earnings are not going to be capped. The 28-year-old is guaranteed to be making at least $41 million per season, a report in USA Today, states.

The aforementioned source also states that from 2023 to 2026, he would earn $208.1 million after the player and the franchise reshaped the contract last year in September.

Meanwhile, the three-time Super Bowl MVP is currently enjoying his off-season before he goes back on the pitch ahead of the new NFL season kick-off. The player is working out in the gym as he eyes his fourth Super Bowl trophy.

Previously, Brittany, his wife, was spotted having a great time on vacation with their two kids, Sterling and Bronze. The player had to miss out on the family trip due to off-season training for the upcoming season. Nonetheless, he managed to spend quality time with his wife and daughters during these past few weeks. They all enjoyed Easter together, as Brittany posted a photo on her Instagram with the caption "Happy Easter," before the quarterback had to return to work.

