‘I Still Don’t Feel Like They Can Beat Us’: Anthony Edwards Is Optimistic About Timberwolves’ Chances of 3–0 Comeback

On Sunday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered another heartbreaking defeat, placing them in a perilous 3-0 lag behind the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. To make it to the Finals now, they face the daunting challenge of being the first NBA team to turn around such an adverse score.

Despite the odds, young star player Anthony Edwards is still faithful.

In the aftermath of Game 3, Edwards rallied his team with an emphatic statement, as reported by The Athletic. "Fellas, it's time to make history," he declared. ‘I still don’t feel like they can beat us’.

We haven't yet synchronized our efforts entirely. One game, just one game.

"We're at this point, fellas. What's our next move?"

Ironically, Edwards made this assertive assertion immediately after the third consecutive defeat in five days. However, what could be expected from him, to admit they're about to be beaten?

In retrospect, Edwards makes a compelling point. The Timberwolves' first three losses were by no means landslides, with the margin totaling merely 13 points.

In retrospect, Edwards makes a compelling point. The Timberwolves' first three losses were by no means landslides, with the margin totaling merely 13 points.

They even held the lead during the last five minutes of each game. These results were realized notwithstanding less-than-stellar performances from both Edwards and his teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.

The pair has averaged a meager 37 points with a shooting accuracy of 33.2%, a marked decline from their initial 47.7 points and 50.9% shooting accuracy in the first two rounds.

As he galvanized his teammates, Edwards' message underscored the enormity of the challenge ahead. He displayed resolute determination and leadership, inspiring his team to overcome seemingly insurmountable odds.

Although the historical stats are against them—no NBA team has ever rebounded from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs, with 154 teams failing in the attempt—Edwards remains unfazed.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks: Game 4 preview

On Tuesday, in game 4 of the best-of-7 Western Conference Finals, the Timberwolves will strive to fend off a series sweep by the Dallas Mavericks. This critical game is to commence at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT) at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas currently holds a 3-0 edge in the series, owing largely to Saturday's 116-107 triumph as the home team favorite.

The Mavericks' dynamic duo, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, led the charge, netting 33 points each. The team impressively recorded a 55.9% shooting percentage from the field and landed 50% of their long-range attempts (14-of-28).

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves, meanwhile, is experiencing a rough series. His performance saw a dip with a score of only 14 points from 5-of-18 field goals, including an unfortunate 0-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Throughout this series, Towns has managed to convert only 13.6% (3-for-22) of his 3-point tries and witnessed a dismal 12.5% (4-for-32) accuracy from the same range in his last five playoff encounters.

The Mavericks are on a roll, with five consecutive victories following a 2-2 deadlock in their preceding series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Their recent 10-game record stands at an impressive 8-2. Home turf has been particularly favorable to Dallas, with a 4-1 record in their last five home matches, including two victories where series-clinching was at stake.

