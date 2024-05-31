Is Max Verstappen Joining Leeds United Football Club For 2024-25 Season? Red Bull Racing Reveals

Speculations about Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen making a surprising switch to football were put to rest by Red Bull Racing, following the announcement of a partnership between the energy drink giant and Leeds United Football Club.

With Red Bull acquiring a minority ownership stake in the Championship side and becoming their front-of-shirt sponsor, rumors began circulating about Verstappen possibly joining Leeds United for the upcoming 2024-25 season. However, Red Bull Racing took to social media to humorously clarify that Verstappen will not be donning the football jersey for the Yorkshire-based club.

The hilarious tweet which put rumors to rest

In a tongue-in-cheek post on their social media platforms, Red Bull Racing shared a photo of Max Verstappen in football attire, accompanied by a caption affirming that the three-time Formula 1 World Champion will not be making a career swap to become a footballer.

ALSO READ: Red Bull Reportedly Considering Contract Extension for Sergio Perez Despite USD 2 Million Damage At Monaco Grand Prix

The tweet, aimed at dispelling any rumors, emphasized that Verstappen will remain focused on his Formula 1 endeavors and will not be joining Leeds United for the upcoming season.

Despite his immense success in Formula 1, Max Verstappen maintains a strong affinity for football, particularly towards Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch driver has publicly expressed his support for PSV Eindhoven on multiple occasions, citing a familial connection to the club dating back to his father's association with Philips, a former sponsor of the team.

While Verstappen enjoys watching football and occasionally participates in charity matches, his primary focus remains on excelling in Formula 1.

Red Bull’s expanding sporting empire

The announcement of Red Bull's partnership with Leeds United adds another dimension to the energy drink company's extensive involvement in the world of sports. Alongside their Formula 1 team, Red Bull boasts partnerships with football clubs such as RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig, further solidifying their presence in the global sporting landscape.

While Leeds United will benefit from Red Bull's sponsorship and expertise, Max Verstappen's allegiance remains firmly rooted in motorsport, as clarified by Red Bull Racing's humorous social media post.

Red Bull's optimism for the future

Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff expressed optimism about the partnership with Leeds United, highlighting the club's rich history and ambitious goals. Mintzlaff underscored Red Bull's commitment to supporting Leeds United's quest for success, aligning with the company's overarching strategy of nurturing talent and fostering excellence across various sporting disciplines.

As Red Bull expands its sporting empire, collaborations with esteemed clubs like Leeds United reaffirm the brand's dedication to driving innovation and achieving sporting milestones.

ALSO READ: Max Verstappen's GF, Kelly Piquet, Joins Lewis Hamilton to Show Support for Rafah Amid Bombings at Palestine Refugee Camps