‘It Wasn’t a Kyrie Thing’: Jayson Tatum Points at THIS Reason for Kyrie Irving’s Stint Not Working Out at Celtics

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum recently pointed out that Kyrie Irving wasn't the sole reason for the failure of the team to secure an NBA championship during his tenure with the Celtics.

Despite a bitter ending to Irving's time in Boston, Tatum emphasized that the lack of success was a collective issue, with the entire team playing a role in the outcome.

As ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported, Tatum said: “It wasn’t a Kyrie thing, it was all of us. We all took part in why that season wasn’t a success and we all learned from it. We all moved on. Some of us stayed here, other guys left and have done great things since that season. So I just look at that as a learning experience from my second year.”

Tatum acknowledged the learning experience from his second year and highlighted the growth and achievements of both the players who stayed with the team and those who moved on after that season.

As the 2024 NBA Playoffs progress, Kyrie Irving now poses a significant challenge for the Celtics as he performs strongly for the Dallas Mavericks. With impressive statistics in the playoffs, including an average of 22.8 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game, along with efficient shooting percentages, Irving is proving to be a formidable opponent.

Advertisement

His notable contributions to the Mavericks make it evident that he will be a major obstacle in the Celtics' pursuit of an NBA title. The upcoming games between the Celtics and the Mavericks are set to showcase Irving's impact and may serve as a test for Boston's championship aspirations.

Also Read: Caitlin Clark Told She Is Targeted by WNBA Players for Being ‘White Heterosexual Woman in a Black Lesbian League’

Kyrie Irving acknowledged he was not at his best at Celtics

Kyrie Irving openly acknowledged that he wasn't at his best during his time with the Boston Celtics, reflecting on his emotionally charged reactions during the playoff series against the team.

Recognized as the vocal leader of the Dallas Mavericks, Irving spoke with regret about some of his past behaviors towards Celtics fans and admitted that his actions did not reflect the level of composure he aspires to maintain in competitive environments.

Advertisement

Irving said,”I know sometimes in sports, it's literally about the end goal and result and what you accomplish, and that's one thing. But we're still human at the end of the day. I wasn't my best self during that time. When I look back on it, I just see it as a time where I learned how to let go of things and learned how to talk through my emotions."

However, criticized for incidents like flashing his middle finger at fans and engaging in confrontations, Irving expressed a desire to handle such situations more effectively and lead by example, particularly in managing his emotions during tense moments on the court.

Despite being an All-Star during both of his seasons with the Celtics, Irving's tenure in Boston was marked by challenges, including an injury that sidelined him for the entire 2018 postseason and tensions surrounding his impending free agency.

While acknowledging the past missteps and tumultuous experiences, Irving also expressed pride in witnessing the development of young talents like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Advertisement

Also Read: Where Is Donald Sterling? Exploring Scandal That Got Ex Clippers Owner Kicked Out of NBA