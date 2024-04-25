Jason Whitlock Slams Brittany Mahomes, Claims Patrick Mahomes is Stuck With ‘Not The Most Polished Person’

The spotlight on Patrick Mahomes' personal life has intensified, with recent comments from sports personalities sparking outrage over their remarks about the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife, Brittany. As the star athlete continues to dominate on the field, his family has drawn increasing attention, both positive and negative.

Jason Whitlock's Divisive Remarks about Britanny Mahomes

Renowned sports analyst Jason Whitlock recently stoked controversy by weighing in on Mahomes' marriage to Brittany, making contentious statements about her personality and their relationship dynamic.

"I am not saying that she is unattractive. I'm not remotely saying that. But he has stayed loyal, and again, she's not the most polished person, but he loves her. He's stuck with her. I like and respect that about Patrick Mahomes," Whitlock said.

Jason Whitlock's Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady Comparison

Whitlock has previously drawn comparisons between Mahomes and legendary quarterback Tom Brady, asserting that the Chiefs star lacks true competition in the league.

"Take Brady, he was always competing with Peyton Manning. Who is Patrick Mahomes competing with? Nobody. Patrick Mahomes isn't Tom Brady, he's not Tiger Woods, he's not Michael Jordan. He's just a super-talented guy."

Former MLB Player Targets Brittany Mahomes’ Photoshoot

Whitlock isn't the only retired athlete to voice criticism of Brittany Mahomes. Earlier this year, former New York Mets player Lenny Dykstra took to Twitter to express his dismay over Brittany's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot, questioning the magazine's motives.

"Seems like NFL is trying so hard with who associated with it gets featured to make the public overlook that player rosters are like 80% black!!! Is it so unreasonable that tonight they might show the families of Chris Jones, Deebo Samuel, Isiah Pacheco, Trent Williams, etc.?!?!"

Brittany's Unwavering Defense Despite the public scrutiny, Brittany Mahomes has remained steadfast in her support of her husband and their family. She has frequently used social media platforms, particularly Instagram, to address critics and defend her loved ones against online harassment.

As the Mahomes family continues to navigate the spotlight, the recent comments from Whitlock and Dykstra have reignited discussions around the treatment of high-profile athletes' partners and the boundaries of public commentary.

