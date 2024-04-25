Lakers Injury Report: Will LeBron James Play Against Nuggets in Game 3 Tonight? Details Inside

The Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers playoff series was dubbed as the revenge series by the Lakers fans, but it feels like the Nuggets are in the mood to replicate another sweep instead of letting them get revenge. After winning game 2 of the series, they extended their winning run against the Lakers to 10 games, and to add more misery to their hopes of a win, LeBron James is on the injury list for this game.

LeBron James was on the injury list for the previous two games as well because of left ankle peroneal tendinopathy but he ended up playing almost 40 minutes per game.

Will LeBron James play against the Nuggets in Game 3?

LeBron James is listed as probable and even though the 39-year-old superstar is battling an ankle injury for a while, he is expected to suit up in a must-win game against the defending champions. The Lakers will be playing at home, and they can't afford another loss or that will be just too big of a mountain to climb.

James performed well in the first two games but couldn’t get the Lakers past the finishing line, especially in game 2 where they had a 20-point lead only to lose in the last second of the game.

LeBron James was on the court for 38 minutes in which he scored 32 points, collected 8 rebounds, and dished out 12 assists. In addition to this, he had 2 steals and 2 blocks.

Can the Lakers keep the series alive at home?

Losing game 3 won’t lose the Lakers the series but it will make it nearly impossible to get back into it. The Lakers will need a massive performance from everyone on the court and not just LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The likes of Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, and Rui Hachimura have been underperforming and that’s creating extra pressure on Davis and James.

