Lakers Star Spencer Dinwiddie Sues Famed Car Shot for Botching USD 1 Million Ferrari and Rare Mustang Deal

The Lakers guard Spencer Dinwiddie has filed a lawsuit against a luxury car dealer, Wires Only, and its former General Manager, reality TV star Chadwick Hopkins. Dinwiddie accuses them of breaking a pivotal promise in connection with his purchase of a Ferrari costing over $1 million.

Dinwiddie who became a Lakers guard under a $1.55-million contract in February after being released by the Toronto Raptors, lodged the lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday.

Hopkins is known as one of the car dealers in the 2022 reality TV show "Million Dollar Wheels."

According to the suit, Dinwiddie, a former star at Woodland Hills Taft High School in Los Angeles, made two purchases from Wires Only. The company proudly caters to high-end clients demanding exceptional, incredibly rare, and stunning vehicles. Dinwiddie gave the Lakers an average of 6.8 points per game from the bench last season.

Spencer Dinwiddie's Legal Battle with Wires Only

In the lawsuit, Spencer is alleged to have bought a 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby from Wires Only for $699,000 in November 2022. Sometime in early 2023, he reportedly chose to purchase another vehicle, a 2022 Ferrari SF90 Spider in matte white, from the same company for $1.05 million, with the help of Hopkins in selecting it.

The lawsuit alleges that Dinwiddie's purchase of the Ferrari was contingent on Wires Only selling his Mustang. If the Mustang deal did not materialize, he anticipated that Wires Only would agree to buy back the Ferrari after 45 days. Consequently, he placed a $350,000 deposit on the Ferrari.

Despite instructions from Dinwiddie's team to withhold the Ferrari until the Mustang was sold, Wires Only proceeded to dispatch the Ferrari to him, states the lawsuit.

Wires Only, however, has distanced itself from both transactions, asserting that the company was mistakenly named in the lawsuit and that Hopkins was not acting on its behalf in selling the cars.

R.D. Whittington, the company's owner, stated, "Wires Only was not involved in either of these transactions. We have all the necessary documents and have also spoken to Mr. Spencer Dinwiddie. He will vindicate our reputation."

Spencer Dinwiddie's Dispute Over the Ferrari, the Mustang, and the $350,000 Deposit

In the lawsuit, Wires Only's difficulties in selling the Mustang and their refusal to return Dinwiddie's $350,000 deposit for the Ferrari turned the situation bitter.

In April 2023, Dinwiddie texted Hopkins, expressing his need for the returned deposit and the sale of the Mustang since he planned to purchase a new house in Malibu, the lawsuit states.

Dinwiddie texted again when he got no response from Hopkins for more than two hours. However, Hopkins contradicted the deal's details as represented by Dinwiddie's team.

Entering into text exchange, Hopkins clarified that the $350,000 wasn't a deposit but the first installment payment for the SF90 Spider, which they sold in three installments with 45-day gaps.

Despite Dinwiddie taking delivery of the $1,050,000 car, Dinwiddie emphasized that the Ferrari's purchase always hinged on the Mustang's sale. The legal representatives of both Hopkins and Dinwiddie didn't promptly reply to the requests for comments.

