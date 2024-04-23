Matt Ryan Officially Retires as Falcon After Signing 1-Day Contract With Atlanta

The accomplished quarterback, Matt Ryan, had an illustrious career spanning from 2008 to 2022. He officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday, April 22nd. He chose to retire as a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

The team with which he spent most of his 14 seasons in the league. Ryan, 38, reflected on his journey during a press conference in Atlanta. He signed a one-day contract to retire as a Falcon.

Matt Ryan Retires a Falcon

A video is circulating on the internet; it was shared on the MLFootball Twitter page. As Ryan says his goodbyes, he expresses, “I truly believe that football, like life, is not simply about what you do, but rather who you do it with.” He also added, “I was a better player because of the people I was surrounded by.”

He described his career as one hell of a ride, and with that, he expressed his excitement about the next chapter of his life.

He also said, "You have no control over where you start in this profession. I am so lucky that my start and now my finish are here in Atlanta." He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to spend 14 years at the Falcon. He even called it a privilege to retire with the team where it all started for him.

Matt’s association with the team commenced when he was chosen as the third overall draft pick following a remarkable college career at Boston College. Immediately after taking on the position of starting quarterback, he guided the team to a playoff. Throughout his tenure, he initiated 222 out of a potential 225 regular-season games. Boasting a winning record of 120-102 and six playoff appearances.

End of an Era

Even after falling short of a Super Bowl victory, the player leaves behind a legacy of achievements in Atlanta. Ryan holds numerous franchise passing records, which include the most completions, passing yards, touchdowns, and the highest completion percentage.

Ryan's retirement comes after the Falcons traded him to the Indianapolis Colts in March 2022, signaling the end of an era in Atlanta. As he embarks on the next chapter of his life, Ryan leaves behind a lasting legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Falcons history.

