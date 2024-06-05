‘Me and Porzingis Have a Good Relationship’; Luka Doncic Denies Any Beef With Former Mavs Teammate

Luka Doncic cleared the air regarding his relationship with former teammate Kristaps Porzingis. In the 2024 NBA Finals, the superstar of the Dallas Mavericks and the big man of the Boston Celtics will square off, and many people think there's unresolved business and bad blood between them.



Doncic addressed Chandler Parsons' allegations that he and Porzingis are at odds, emphasizing that they have a cordial relationship. Doncic even called Parsons out on his remarks.

What did Luka Doncic say?

Clearing all the confusion Doncic said, “That’s why I don’t watch a lot of that because people don’t know. I’ve talked to Chandler Parsons maybe twice in my life. I and KP have a good relationship. I don’t know why people say otherwise." These remarks follow Parsons' claims that Doncic disliked playing with the Latvian big man on the Mavericks and that Kristaps Porzingis wasn't valued in Dallas.

What did Parsons say?

Parsons said on Monday, “They do not like Porzingis in Dallas. Luka did not like playing with him. There is an actual beef there where it’s going to be, every time he touches the ball, he gets booed. There’s a real beef there."

ALSO READ:2024 NBA Finals: 3 Players to Watch Out For in Celtics-Mavericks Showdown ft Luka Doncic

Porzingis made a similar statement as Doncic

Kristaps Porzingis, like Luka Doncic, has stated that he has no hard feelings toward his former teammate and is solely concerned with playing in the Finals and taking home a championship with the Celtics.

Advertisement

Porzingis said, “It didn’t work out. I’m not even thinking about that right now. I’m thinking about the job ahead. We can think about that later.” To get to the NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks had to overcome significant challenges. In the Western Conference finals, they defeated the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves, the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder in the West semifinals, and the No. 4 Clippers in the first round.

ALSO READ: Luka Doncic Creates NBA History; Becomes the First Player to Achieve THIS Feat