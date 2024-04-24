Michael Jordan Reveals NBA Playoff Moment About Scottie Pippen He Regrets to This Day

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were a formidable duo but Michael Jordan recall one moment which he regrets from 1994. Jordan was retired at that time and made a comeback later.

By Anshumaan Singh
Updated on Apr 24, 2024  |  10:29 AM IST |  7.9K
Getty Images
Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan dominated the NBA as they won 6 NBA titles together. The duo formed a partnership that dominated the NBA in the 90’s and Michael Jordan called him the best teammate he ever had. However, Jordan mentions one particular incident which he felt would stick with Pippen for the rest of his life.

Scottie Pippen-Michael Jordan

Which moment did Jordan mention about Pippen?

In Game 3 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks, Bulls head coach Phil Jackson set up Toni Kukoc for the game-winning shot. Pippen would not enter the game because he was so furious. Jordan knew Pippen would never be able to get past that moment as he watched the game with his baseball teammates.

Jordan stated, “Scottie didn’t understand that, and I didn’t have the chance to teach him. He jumped the gun, and you can’t do that, especially not in a playoff game. And unfortunately, he’s going to be criticized the rest of his life for that. That’s the kind of situation that sticks with you.”

Marcus Jordan and Scottie Pippen

What transpired after that?

Against the Knicks, Kukoc hit the game-winning shot. Bill Cartwright called out Pippen for not entering the game in the postgame locker room. Pippen did apologize to his teammates after this fiasco, but the Bulls fell short in seven games in the series.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

What did Pippen say in Last Dance?

Pippen was adamant that he would do the same thing again if he was in that situation and he doesn’t regret it. Pippen believed that he should have taken that shot as he was the best player on the team at that moment as Jordan was retired before making a comeback next year. Things got better for Pippen later on but he was on the verge of being traded to Supersonics after losing that playoff series but Supersonics backed out at the last moment. 

Latest Articles