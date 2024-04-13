NBA Analyst Stephen A Smith Praises YouTuber MrBeast for Helping 5000,000 Africans With Clean Drinking Water

The popular YouTuber MrBeast, recently uploaded a video showcasing the construction of 100 wells in Africa to provide clean drinking water to locals. In a remarkable display of generosity, MrBeast pledged that all ad revenue from the video would be dedicated to delivering water to those in need.

Tweeting about the humanitarian help, MrBeast wrote:

“I built 100 wells in Africa to provide clean drinking water for up to 500,000 people! This is one of my favorite videos I’ve ever made (all ad rev will go towards getting people in need water)”

This act of kindness garnered praise from TV sports personality Stephen A. Smith, who commended MrBeast for his remarkable philanthropic efforts. Taking to his official X account, Smith posted a heartfelt post on Jimmy Donaldson, who goes by the name MrBeast all over the internet.

The NBA analyst wrote: “You’re incredibly my man. Thank you for that! Much respect to you for what you’ve done!”

This is not the first time MrBeast has used his platform to help others. Previous endeavors include donating $30 million in free food and funding eye surgery to aid those considered legally blind. Beyond his popular videos, MrBeast's charity, Beast Philanthropy, supports various causes such as operating food pantries, empowering a village in Africa, and funding an orphanage.

Similarly, MrBeast recently collaborated with Lectric eBikes to give away 600 electric bikes to those in need through his Beast Philanthropy channel. People were asked to submit videos explaining how owning an electric bike would positively impact their lives, and in response, hundreds shared stories of long walks to work and limited transportation options.

Beast Philanthropy distributed the e-bikes to individuals across the USA, including immigrants working minimum-wage jobs and supporting their families abroad, as well as donating 10 bikes to the Interfaith Refugee Ministry.

Additionally, monetary assistance was provided to the recipients, and the video documenting this initiative, titled “Changing the Lives of 600 Strangers," has garnered over 59 lakh views since its posting on March 31.

MrBeast Has an NBA Connection

MrBeast's connection to the NBA is through his partnership with the Charlotte Hornets franchise. His food brand, Feastibles, serves as the jersey sponsor for the Hornets and their NBA 2k eSports team.

While it's unclear if the partnership will be renewed for the next season, the brand has achieved significant success, with a Business Insider article citing over $10 million in sales in the first half of the year and an expected $200 million revenue for 2023.

