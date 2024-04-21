'No Disrespect to KD and Harden': Anthony Edwards' Leadership Skills Praised By Kendrick Perkins after Wolves Beat Suns

Anthony Edwards is playing like a man obsessed and his talent was on display against the Phoenix Suns in the first game of the playoff series and Minnesota Wolves destroyed the Suns. After the game, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins had some wonderful words for the superstar and compared him with some of the biggest names from the past because of his leadership skills.

What did Kendrick Perkins say?

Perkins, a former NBA champion (Boston/2008), praised the young Edwards' leadership in Game One on ESPN's NBA Countdown. He claimed that Edwards' performance was on par with that of former MVPs Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden, with whom he played for the OKC Thunder.

Perkins said, "I never played with a young great player like that. No disprespect to 'KD'. No disrespect to Russ or James Harden. That type of leader."

The Timberwolves set the standards high in the first game

Minnesota Timberwolves was led by their talisman Anthony Edwards as the Suns looked clueless about the ‘Ant-Man’. Edwards finished the game with 33 points, in addition to collecting 9 rebounds, dishing out 6 assists, and collecting 2 steals in 36 minutes of play. The game wasn’t one-sided till half time but then Edwards erupted in the third quarter and then the Wolves looked unstoppable for the rest of the game.

Edwards was given proper support throughout the game by fellow All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 19 points as well as Rudy Gobert who scored 14 points and collected 16 rebounds. However, one player who surprised fans with his performance was Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The former Pelican had 18 points from the bench.

