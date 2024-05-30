O.J Simpson ‘Admitted Murdering Ex- Wife Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman’ Claims Close Friend

Nearly a month after the passing of the former football star O.J Simpson due to cancer, a sensational deathbed revelation by a close friend of the late Simpson has come to light.

While counting his last breath, the friend made a sensational claim that the infamous NFL star confessed to the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

O.J Simpson's close friend makes a shocking revelation

Thomas Scotto, who was a dear friend of Simpson's, shared the shocking alleged confession with journalist Allison Kugel as he lay on his deathbed.

Kugel, who is working on a book about the former football legend while interviewing Scotto, has gotten startling details about what really happened on that fateful night nearly 30 years ago.

While remembering Scotto's haunting confession Kugel told the National Enquirer, “In his own words, Tom told me, 'O.J. went berserk, ran to his car, got the knife and came back” Then Kugel continues to add "Tom said, 'After O.J. did Nicole, he had no choice but to take care of Goldman.'"

As per Kugel's claim, Scotto said O.J. 's alleged confession "didn't come out right away and it didn't come out in a casual manner."

"It was more like a serious confidential conversation and Tom said O.J. cried several times. He said, 'O.J. cried more than once.'"

O.J Simpson’s crime of passion was fueled by jealousy

According to Simpson's longtime manager Norman Pardo, the former NFL star was consumed by jealousy and rage after seeing Nicole spending time with Goldman at her Brentwood home on the night of June 12, 1994.

Goldman, a waiter at a local restaurant, had gone by Nicole's house that night only to return a pair of glasses that belonged to her mother that she had mistakenly left behind earlier.

The manager also claims that Simpson was obsessed with Nicole and wanted to keep her all by himself even after the divorce.

"He was always jealous and constantly complaining that 'she was f***ing around,'" Pardo stated. "It got worse after the divorce because Nicole was hanging around all these party guys."

Considering Scotto's revelation to Kugel, that Simpson after seeing his ex-wife Nicole with her friend Goldman that evening, was filled completely with rage.

He then grabbed a knife from his car and mercilessly stabbed both Nicole and Goldman to death in a crime of passion, leaving a bloody crime scene.

These heartbreaking details were revealed out of remorse by the former footballer’s close confidant Scotto during his finals days, says Kugel.

O.J Simpson-Nicole Brown’s trial of the century

Scotto’s claims could potentially be solving one of the biggest criminal mysteries of the century by portraying a completely opposite side to Simpson's stance throughout his sensational 1995 trial, where he was infamously acquitted of the murders.

With every twist and turn analyzed by legal experts on live television as the nation watches with undivided attention, this case has indeed become a national obsession.

The 1997 civil case found Simpson liable for the deaths of ex-wife Nicole and her waiter friend Goldman, ordering him to pay $33.5 million to their families.

However, Simpson maintained his innocence for the rest of his life following the criminal trial and never pleaded guilty but this alleged deathbed confession revealed by his trusted companion Scotto surely tells you there is much more to this infamous case than meets the eye.

Simpson passed away recently in April 2024 at age 75 after battling cancer.

With his passing, these alleged admissions from beyond the grave may be the final word on his role in the brutal killings that captured the world's attention.

