Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sisters Emotionally Talk About Upcoming Docu-Series on Her Life, Death; Tanya Brown Says 'I Want to Hear Her...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

The upcoming four-part docu-series based on the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson is all set to premiere on Lifetime. The documentary will give an insight into the life of Nicole that not many people know of, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Brown sisters talk about the upcoming Docu-series and reflect on the horrific morning when the family found out about the murder of their sister who was married to O.J Simpson.

The Brown sisters on the upcoming docu-series

According to the publication, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson opens with a behind-the-scenes video showing the producer telling the interview subjects to refer to people by specific names.

Denise Brown, Nicole's elder sister responds. "There's only one name I don't want to say if you don't mind — ever." That name was none other than O.J. Simpson. Denise expresses the intent of the documentary, which is to let the world know who their late sister was as a mother, daughter, sister, and friend outside of her troubled relationship with the famous footballer.

Tanya Brown, Nicole’s younger sister opens up to the publication and says, “People are actually going to hear her voice.” Tanya added that she had forgotten what her older sister sounded like.

The only recording she recalls was her 911 call, but Tany does not wish to remember her late sister’s voice of fear. She continued, “I want to hear her playing on the beach with her kids saying, ‘Hi Sydney’” (her daughter).

The upcoming docu-series will shed light on Nicole as a person. Her sisters, Denise, Dominique, and Tanya, and family friends will open up their memories with her and also the aspirations Nicole had. This project will also talk about the impact the murder had on the family.

As per the outlet, Nicole’s friends whose inputs are involved in this project include Kris Jenner, Faye Resnick, and Kato Kaelin.

Tanya Brown recalls the morning of the horrific murder

While talking with the publication, Tanya expressed that all three sisters had different experiences. She recalled that tragic morning. Dominque was already at work. She heard Denise’s scream. Tanya added, “I remember going into Denise’s son Sean’s room, she was cradling him and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ ‘Coco’s dead.’ And I said, ‘What do you mean? Coco, who?’ And Denise said, ‘Nicole, your sister.’ And I’m like, ‘How’s that possible? You just saw her last night.”

She then recalled going down the hallway and seeing her mother, who was by the kitchen table. Her mother who had become pale due to this news, couldn't answer Tanya when she asked if the news was true.

Tanya went to her father, who was banging his forearm on the bathroom sink. He confirmed to her that the horrific news was true.

Catch the spine-chilling four-part docu-series titled The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson premiering at 8 p.m. ET/PT on June 1 and 2 on Lifetime.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

