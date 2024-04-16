'She's Trying to Become a Coach': Patrick Mahomes Reveals EXCLUSIVE Details About Travis Kelce's GF Taylor Swift’s Nature

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are literally the best-friend duo in the NFL. Since Taylor Swift is Travis Kelce's current girlfriend, she has also become close with Mahomes. Just like everyone else, Patrick Mahomes has a different perspective of the Billionaire singer. Recently the Chiefs quarterback shared some exclusive details on Taylor's nature.

Taylor Swift in Words of Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift first crossed paths at the 2019 NFL Draft, and later reunited during a game against the Bears last season. Their ongoing connection is also strengthened by Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift.

Patrick Mahomes recently appeared on the cover page of TIME 100, recognized as one of the most influential people of the year by Alex Rodriguez. During the interview with TIME, Mahomes reflected on his relationship with Taylor Swift and what he thinks about her.

Also Read: NFL Analyst RG3 PREDICTS Tom Brady’s Potential Comeback to Stop Patrick Mahomes From Breaking His RECORD

"I've met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor's probably the most down-to-earth person that's been on that stage for that long. She's never not working. Even when she's taking her downtime, she's working on something," Mahomes had said during the TIME's interview. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Going forward, Mahomes also acknowledges the fact that Taylor is constantly interested in football and she's always learning about the sport. But even when she is talking about the sport, Mahomes said that her business mind is putting multiple things together. She is always suggesting one thing or another.

Also Read: In-Photos: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Skipped Coachella? SPOTTED Holding Hands on Low-Key Sushi Date

"Even when she's talking about football when she's learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together. It's almost like she's trying to become a coach. 'Why can't you try this, this, and this?' She's asking the right questions," Mahomes said, talking about Travis Kelce's girlfriend.

Advertisement

Ever since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating, she has become a major attraction in the NFL. And there was a point last season when NFL fans believed that Taylor was getting too much attention from the league. Talking about the same, Mahomes said, "We just embraced it. We like having that visibility."