Reports: Lakers ‘Zeroing In’ on JJ Redick As Top Candidate for Head Coach Position

As soon as the Los Angeles Lakers concluded their 2023-24 season by bidding farewell to head coach Darvin Ham, whispers of JJ Redick potentially stepping into the role started. Redick, who has been retired from playing since 2021, has not held a coaching position at any level except for his children.

However, his established relationship with LeBron James is widely acknowledged. They initiated a podcast together earlier this year where the NBA's strategies and game tactics were discussed.

Despite this, James clarified he is not participating in the Lakers' search for a new coach and will entrust the hiring responsibility to the front office. Yet, Redick became the top contender for the position after the initial interview rounds.

As per Shams Charania from The Athletic, it seems Redick kept impressing the Lakers' decision-makers through the interview process.

"The Los Angeles Lakers are zeroing in on JJ Redick as the front-runner to be the franchise’s next head coach, league and media industry

"While the Lakers haven't made a final decision yet and still have steps remaining in their head-coaching search process, strong indications are pointing towards Redick as their primary choice currently."

"Redick and Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego have been the two major candidates in the Lakers' search over the past few weeks, league's sources indicated."

Risk is involved in hiring Redick, a first-time head coach, especially for a team like the Lakers striving for immediate championships. Known for his astute basketball intellect displayed during his brief media career, Redick has yet to prove his ability to guide a locker room filled with mature men harboring championship dreams.

Lakers consider James Borrego for key role in potential Redick-led coaching staff

James Borrego, the former Charlotte Hornets head coach and current Orleans Pelicans assistant, is another potential finalist who reportedly made a strong impression on the Lakers organization in his interviews.

Should the Lakers opt for Redick, a newcomer to coaching, they would likely want seasoned professionals on his team, and Borrego, with his extensive experience as a head coach and assistant, fits the requirement.

The Lakers franchise, therefore, seems to be considering him for a spot in Redick's possible team, as reported by Dan Woike of the L.A. Times.

The report from last week suggests that in-person meetings with Borrego left a positive impression on various team departments. While Borrego enjoys support for his candidacy, the Lakers might desire him as an assistant coach if Redick ends up being their choice.

Lakers' general manager, Rob Pelinka, has varied his approach in the past two coach recruitment processes. In 2019, he was involved in staff assembly at the front office when he hired Frank Vogel, notably recruiting Jason Kidd as a leading assistant. However, when it came to the appointment of Darvin Ham in 2022, Pelinka let the first-time head coach form his own team.

Current speculations suggest that the Lakers are showing interest in Borrego as well as others including Rajon Rondo, Scott Brooks, Sam Cassell, and Jared Dudley. This indicates that Pelinka may aim to surround Redick with a team of experienced professionals if Redick ends up being hired for his first head coaching role.

