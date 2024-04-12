What Message Did Caitlyn Jenner Send To OJ Simpson Following His Death? Find Out As Fans Of NFL Player React

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

O.J. Simpson died at the age of 76 after battling cancer. The unfortunate news was let out in public by his family, who requested privacy. While the nation mourns the death of the NFL player, Caitlyn Jenner took a dig at the sportsperson after his death. Jenner and Simpson shared a good bond in the ’90s, but the difference in their relations began after the star sportsman was arrested on the charges of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. The Buffalo Bills player was acquitted of both murders in the first trial but was found guilty of killing his first wife in the civil trial that took place later.

What Message Did Caitlyn Jenner Send To O.J. Simpson?

After the death of the NFL player, Caitlyn took to the X and wrote, “Good Riddance, #OJSimpson.” Soon after the post was uploaded, the fans of Simpson reacted to the message. One of the users wrote, "Not the pot calling the kettle black,” while the other fans shared, "You're next, boo.” One of the users shared a throwback picture of the Olympic athlete and Simpson and wrote, "It's funny how things changed.”

Meanwhile, Jenner, in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, mentioned an episode of Simpson’s trial. She revealed, “‘I would’ve been OK with it if they had gotten him in the first trial. The implication was obvious that he believed OJ was guilty.” The athlete further added, “I believe [Simpson] got away with two savage murders.”

ALSO READ: Why Was Caitlyn Jenner Erased From Son Brandon Jenner's New Reality Show? Report Reveals

Caitlyn Jenner’s Claims Over O.J. Simpson’s Murder Charges

In 2021, Jenner appeared on a reality show where she claimed that she was convinced that Simpson murdered his first wife. Caitlyn at the time shared, "It was an extraordinarily difficult time. Nicole was Kris' best friend. Had been for a long time. I was at Nicole's house two days before the murder. Obviously, he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, 'I'll kill you and get away with it 'cause I'm OJ Simpson.'”

The athlete further added, "And Nicole relayed that on to Kris at one point, and unfortunately, she was right." In her memoir, too, the TV personality mentioned Simpson as "the most narcissistic, egocentric, and neediest a**hole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them."

O.J. Simpson is survived by his four children and grandchildren.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: ‘Walmart Version Of JJ & LeBron’: Fans Troll Caitlyn Jenner & Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Lamar Odom Over New Podcast Venture