Ric Flair Names THESE Three People Responsible For Death Of WCW

Twenty-three years since the demise of WCW, the first chapter of the documentary Who Killed WCW was released last week. Addressing the question of who was responsible for killing World Championship Wrestling, Ric Flair, a WCW legend, took on Twitter (now X) to express his viewpoint.

Launching an attack on Jim Herd, Eric Bischoff, and Vince Russo, The Nature Boy stated that these three-headed monsters were behind the death of the now-defunct wrestling promotion. Not a single wrestler or faction led to the downfall of the promotion, but the mismanagement of people who were in charge.

According to the sixteen-time World Champion, “It was the people in charge that created dysfunction, and animosity, and tried to divide and conquer by lying to everyone and involving themselves in the promotion, which was the ultimate failure!”

He further exclaimed, “God!” And, Flair even mentioned he “could give a thousand more examples.”

Additionally, Ric Flair showed gratitude towards WWE, thanking them for saving his career after living through all three nightmares in WCW, which had many bizarre gimmicks in its final days. For the unversed, following the death of WCW, Vince McMahon brought Ric Flair to WWE in late 2001.



The truth behind Ric Flair's claim

Before the emergence of WWE's Attitude Era, WCW had the best roster in professional wrestling. Sting, Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Goldberg, Ric Flair, Kevin Nash, and Bret Hart were some noteworthy names and biggest draws in the 90s. The star-studded roster was a reason behind WCW's rating triumph over WWE during Monday Night Wars.

While there was no dearth of talent in WCW, it lacked proper direction. With Vince Russo and Eric Bischoff in charge, the company was in complete turmoil, especially in the final years.

The lazy booking of Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo included frequent title changes, over-relying on nWo and ex-WWE guys, and regular lackluster matches.

Ric Flair's WCW Career

Attaining his fame from NWA in the 1980s, Ric Flair was among the major figures of WCW during the 90s. His impressive title tally continues to speak volumes.

Throughout his WCW career, Ric Flair captured the WCW World Championship eight times. Recognizing him as the sixteen-time World Champion, WWE acknowledges The Nature Boy as the six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

