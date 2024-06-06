Ryan Garcia Reminds People About His Earthquake Prediction in Another Bizarre Tweet

Ryan Garcia and tweeting cryptic messages go hand in hand. He's back at it again! We all remember his prediction of a massive earthquake in LA and Vegas back in June, a prediction that, well, didn't exactly hit the Richter scale.

But fear not, (or maybe those hoping for a quieter social media world), because Ryan's got a brand new earthquake tweet for us.

This time, it's laced with a healthy dose of religion. So, is this another bizarre prediction or just a way to stir the social media pot?

Garcia doubles down on doomsday prediction

In his latest tweet, Ryan Garcia reminded everyone of his earthquake prediction with a fervent declaration of faith. He tweeted, "When a earthquake happens tmmr in La and Vegas I don’t want to hear anyone speak THE LORD JESUS CHRIST IS THE KING OF KINGS."

This isn't the first time Garcia has made such bold claims. Earlier this year, he predicted an earthquake would strike Los Angeles and Las Vegas on June 6, 2024. His tweet then read, "I have predicted that there will be an earthquake on June 6. LA and Vegas, June 6, 2024."

Despite seismologists debunking his prediction, fans were divided. Some believed him, while others laughed it off. Interestingly, Garcia also linked an earthquake to a solar eclipse, tweeting, "4.8 Earth Quake Eclipse 4-8." These claims added to the intrigue and controversy surrounding his social media presence.

Garcia's blend of prophetic statements and religious fervor keeps his audience guessing. While some see him as a modern-day Nostradamus, others question his mental well-being.

Another Garcia tweet

Not so long ago, Ryan Garcia posted a confusing tweet that left many scratching their heads. The 25-year-old boxer took to X and wrote, “I will die before the kids, we kids smile and it’s I’ve shadowed by thee hate, :((((.” Fans and followers struggled to decipher the meaning behind his words.

This isn't the first time Garcia's behavior has raised eyebrows . Recently, he tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine multiple times. Although a hair sample test supposedly cleared him, he failed to provide substantial documentation to support his claim. Experts argue that hair tests aren’t as reliable for detecting PEDs.

What do you think? Is Ryan Garcia a modern-day prophet, or is he just keeping us entertained?

