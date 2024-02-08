Such a Disgusting Guy’: Inter Miami Fans Want Lionel Messi Terminated After THIS Reaction During 4–3 Loss to Vissel Kobe

Lionel Messi is in the news again as he has seemed to hit fans’ nerves again after Inter Miami lost to Vissel Kobe in a friendly game. Fans got angry when Messi was spotted laughing after his teammate Robert Taylor missed a penalty.

Inter Miami played Vissel Kobe in a friendly at Tokyo’s National Stadium. After his disappearance from the game in Hong Kong invoked resentment from fans, he made an appearance for 30 minutes in the game in Japan.

However, despite him featuring in the game alongside his former Barca teammates Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez, Inter Miami couldn’t score a single goal. The match eventually went down to a penalty shootout which Vissel Kobe won by 4-3.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi: Net worth 2023, luxury lifestyle, career, early life and everything about the football player

Fans demand termination of Messi’s contract post Vissel Kobe loss

A particular incident during the penalty has enraged the fans. It was when Messi was spotted laughing after one of his teammates failed to register a successful penalty. Robert Taylor blazed over the bar during the shoot and this invited bizarre laughter from the captain and his mates Jordi Alba and DeAndre Yedlin.

However, this wasn’t appreciated by fans at all, who are now demanding that Messi’s contract be “terminated” and are terming him as a “disgusting leader”.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? LeBron James Weighs In on Soccer GOAT Debate With Firm Verdict

Inter Miami and Messi receive booing in Hong Kong

Earlier, Messi faced severe criticism from fans in Hong Kong when the Argentina star was benched throughout the friendly game. The spectators who spent huge sums of money to buy tickets, just to get a sight of him playing, were also left disappointed.

Fans started demanding Messi be sent to the ground in the second half but as soon as it was confirmed that he would not be playing in the game, fans started expressing their criticism and rage openly.

The co-owner of Inter Miami and the England football legend David Beckham also couldn’t shelter away from this criticism as fans started booing him when he went to thank them after the game.

The rage was not limited to the spectators but also got the organizers and government involved who demanded answers from the team as to why Messi didn’t play at all. However, the team and the football legend later clarified that Messi was kept out of the play due to medical reasons as he wasn’t deemed fit to play.

ALSO READ: Why Were Lionel Messi and Inter Miami Booed in Hong Kong? Fiasco Explained As Government Gets Involved