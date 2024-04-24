'Tell Chuck He Ain’t Ready': Kendrick Perkins Responds to Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley for Mocking Him on National Broadcast

Kendrick Perkins, a former professional basketball player and ESPN analyst, baited Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley by suggesting they seldom watch NBA games. Shaq did take it lying down and fought back.

Now, the entire TNT crew has rallied together to harass the ESPN analyst in return.

As part of a playful conflict, the TNT crew challenged Chuck and Shaq with a playoff fitness test.

The highlight of the show featured Chuck humorously punching a boxing bag featuring Kendrick Perkins' face, mockingly dubbing him, “roach” as a rejoinder to Perkin's criticisms about their NBA awareness.

In true Perkins style, the ex-NBA professional and ESPN commentator wasted no time firing back at Charles Barkley on social platform X, previously Twitter.

Charles Barkley, notorious for his humorous persona, never hesitates to air his fiery opinions. Observing these former players kid one another and interact on social media platforms never fails to amuse.

This friendly exchange of jabs between NBA veteran players now serving as analysts reminds us of the added layer of amusement that sports bring to audiences.

ALSO READ: Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report: Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Play Against Pelicans Tonight? Deets Inside Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Kendrick Perkins Mocks LeBron James, Lakers After Game 2 Collapse

Following the defeat of the Lakers by the Nuggets, negative feedback swarmed social media, condemning the Lakers for their failure against Denver. On the platform X, Kendrick Perkins openly expressed his views about the King.

In an act of trolling the Lakers, Kendrick Perkins posted a message on X, declaring that the test results are confirmed - the Denver Nuggets are THE FATHER.

Along with Perkins, Skip Bayless also gave his opinion.

Bayless's dislike for LeBron is well-known in sports circles. He has persistently belittled the Lakers' star for any reason he could find over the years.

Likewise, Perkins' opinions on a range of NBA issues have consistently attracted criticism from both fans and players.

The inevitable question is whether the Lakers will recover in Game 3. One thing, however, is sure - Los Angeles will need to step up their game to avoid being taken down by the Nuggets.

ALSO READ: Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Miami Heat Tonight? Deets Inside