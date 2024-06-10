‘That’s Social Media, Not Me’: Stephen A Smith Denies Bob Myers’ Claims of Tearing Teams Apart

Following the Game 1 victory of the Boston Celtics over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, the focus shifted towards the team dynamics within the Celtics, rather than the actual game itself.

ESPN NBA analyst and former Golden State Warriors Bob Myers pointed towards Stephen A. Smith as one of the contributors to this narrative on NBA Countdown before Game 2.

During his time on the host panel of the show, Myers said, "The Celtics are on top. People used to come at Curry and Durant. They come at you in the media. They come at you in the street. But what matters is your locker room and what they can withstand.”

“We tear teams apart more than we ever have, maybe on purpose, maybe that guy (pointing at Smith) down there. I don’t know, maybe.” Myers added.

However, cutting right between his sentences, Stephen A. Smith parted his name away from the unnecessary criticism aimed at certain players and said, “Not me. Not me. That's social media, not me.”

The ongoing debate on whether Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown is the Celtics' best player has been a recurring theme in the media throughout the season, with Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd even weighing in by declaring Brown as the team's MVP.

Myers, drawing from his experience as the former general manager of the Golden State Warriors, emphasized the damaging impact of media speculation on team unity, suggesting that such discussions could divide locker rooms.

However, when Myers hinted at Stephen A. Smith potentially fueling this divisive narrative for content, the renowned analyst vehemently denied any involvement, attributing the issue to social media instead.

Stephen A. Smith targeted Jayson Tatum for his performance during EC Semifinals

Following the surprising road victory by the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, sports analyst Stephen A. Smith directed sharp criticism at Jayson Tatum for his lackluster postseason performance in a past incident.

During an episode of First Take, Smith did not hold back as he expressed his disappointment in the 5-time NBA All-Star, citing Tatum's underwhelming numbers in the playoffs as a cause for concern.

Taking on Tatum, Smith said, "I don't know what the hell is going on here. These numbers that I'm seeing from him are the worst that we've seen from him in the postseason since 2019. With the expectations elevating, he seems to have taken a decline.”

Smith's frustration was palpable as he remarked on Tatum's declining performance, noting that his recent scoring averages were the lowest seen since 2019, despite the mounting expectations.

At that pivotal moment in the postseason, Smith's remarks resonated with fans and analysts, highlighting Tatum's struggles to meet the demands of the playoffs.

The criticism was raised at a time when the series stood at a tied 1-1. Smith's critique of Tatum's performance served as a wake-up call to the star player, emphasizing Tatum's crucial role as a leader for the Celtics during tense playoff scenarios.

