‘Those Guys Turned Into F***ing Michael Jordan’: Jaylen Brown on Pacers’ Explosive Offense in Game 3

Despite Tyrese Haliburton's absence due to a hamstring injury in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Indiana Pacers surprised many by delivering a stellar offensive performance against the Boston Celtics.

Jaylen Brown, in awe of their performance, couldn’t help but compare their sudden jump in playing technique to Michael Jordan.

JB said,”I think Indiana played well. You have to be out there to kind of feel it man, they was just flying around and then they were shooting the ball well. Some of those guys turned into f***ing Michael Jordan or whatever and we was like, 'Man, what is going on?'”

However, Brown’s surprise did hold some ground as the Pacers' offensive explosion was evident as they shot a remarkable 63.6% from the field in the first half.

Noteworthy contributions from Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner, and T. J. McConnell propelled the Pacers to a commanding 69-57 lead by halftime, a margin that extended to 84-66 midway through the third quarter, setting the stage for a potential upset victory.

Additionally, Andrew Nembhard emerged as a standout performer, showcasing an unstoppable offense with 21 points on an impressive 8-10 shooting from the field.

However, the Pacers' hopes were dashed as the Celtics staged a remarkable comeback with a 15-4 run, narrowing the deficit and ultimately securing a 114-111 victory.

Despite their explosive start, reminiscent of their dominant Game 7 performance against the New York Knicks where they shot 67.1%, the Pacers faltered in the second half, shooting a disappointing 38.3% from the field.

The Boston Celtics Are Banking Big On Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics are placing an immense bet on Jaylen Brown to not only justify but exceed the substantial investment made in his talent.

This high-stakes move was underlined when Brown signed a landmark $304 million extension with the Celtics, making it the largest contract extension in NBA history.

Seen as a pivotal figure in the team's pursuit of championship glory, Brown's performance on the court carries tremendous weight, as Boston looks to him to be a linchpin in their quest for success.

His recent standout performance, where he scored 40 points in a crucial 126-110 victory against the Indiana Pacers, epitomizes the kind of impact the Celtics are banking on Brown to deliver consistently, showcasing his resilience and ability to step up when the team needs him the most.

While Jayson Tatum remains a key figure in the Celtics' lineup, Brown's pivotal role adds a key characteristic in the team's success.

