Tom Brady’s Pants From Last NFL Game Against Cowboys Where Bucks Lost NFC Wildcard Gets Sold For USD 89000

Tom Brady played his final NFL game on January 16, 2023, against the Dallas Cowboys. And according to sources, someone just bought a piece of memorabilia from this legendary quarterback's last game.

Before you start assuming what the prized possession was, let us tell you. It was the G.O.A.T’s pants!

Brady's pants from the game sold for $89,100 at an auction, as reported by Grey Flannel Auctions. The auction ended on Sunday, June 9.

How did the bidding go for Tom Brady's pants?

Reports say that the bidding for Brady’s pants, a unique item of Tom Brady's jersey, reached a final price that went way above the initial $10,000. These were size 34 pewter and red pants that Brady wore in his final game, marking a highlight in his Hall of Fame career.

Written inside the waistband are the date and the Cowboys' name, along with a Bucs #12 tag. The pants come from the game on January 16, 2023, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card. Despite the loss in that game, it didn’t stop the highest bidder from paying $89,100.

Who won the bid?

Whether you're a fan of Tom Brady or not, it's clear everyone would cherish a piece of memorabilia from someone many consider the greatest of all time. There's no information on who the lucky new owner is, but they must be thrilled with their purchase.

Another exciting sports item sold this weekend by GFA was Jim Abbott's game-used New York Yankees jersey from their no-hitter against Cleveland on September 4, 1993. This striped, button-down jersey, tagged with ABBOTT-93, was signed by the pitcher himself. It fetched $44,428 after 18 bids.

Tom Brady's last game on Jan 16th

Even though Brady’s Buccaneers lost 31-14, the game remains historic as it was the last time the man many consider the “G.O.A.T.” played. That night, Brady completed 35 of 66 passes for 351 yards, scoring two touchdowns and throwing one interception.

