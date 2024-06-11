Top 7 highest-paid NBA Coaches Ft Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich and More

NBA Coaches play a pivotal role in helping the players as well as the entire team achieve tremendous success in almost every match they compete in. Therefore, getting the best compensation for their work is indeed anticipated.

From Steve Kerr to Mike Budenholzer, five top coaches presently earn eight-figure salaries annually. Whereas, the other coaches too bag a pretty decent amount yearly. Let’s deep dive into the current top 7 highest-paid NBA Coaches and learn a little more about them.

Also Read: When Steve Kerr Let Warriors Players Coach Themselves And They Won By 46

Here are the top 7 highest-paid NBA Coaches

1. Steve Kerr- Golden State Warriors

Stever Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, is the highest-paid coach today in the NBA league. He started coaching in 2014 after joining the Warriors.

Named as one of the top 15 Coaches in NBA History, he currently earns $17.5 million annually. In his leadership, the Warriors won 4 NBA Championships.

2. Gregg Popovich- San Antonio Spurs

Gregg Popovich is the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs. His journey started back in 1973 as an assistant coach.

Later, he joined the Spurs in 1994 and is still with the squad to date. With 5 NBA titles under his belt as a coach, he is compensated with $16 million annually.

3. Erik Spoelstra- Miami Heat

The head coach of Miami Heat, Erick Spoelstra has been loyal to the squad since 1997. He first served as the assistant coach for the team before becoming the head coach in 2008.

Advertisement

With two NBA titles and a career record of 750-527, Spoelstra earns $15 million annually.

4. Monty Williams- Detroit Pistons

Although he has not won any NBA titles as a coach, Monty Williams earns $13 million annually.

Williams joined the Detroit Pistons as the head coach just last year in June 2023. He has also served as a head coach for Phoenix Suns between 2019–2023.

5. Mike Budenholzer- Phoenix Suns

Mike Budenholzer, the head coach of the Phoenix Suns, is the fifth-highest-ranked coach in 2024.

He is compensated $10 million annually and has just one NBA title to his credit as a coach.

6. Mike Brown- Sacramento Kings

Mike Brown took the position of head coach after replacing Brendan Malone at the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2005.

Although he has not won any NBA titles, he is paid $8.5 million annually. Currently, he serves as the head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

7. Nick Nurse- Philadelphia 76ers

Nick Nurse shares the T7 position alongside Jason Kidd, Doc Rivers, Quin Snyder, and Michael Malone as the seventh highest-paid NBA coach.

Advertisement

Nurse serves as the head coach for the Philadelphia 76ers. He currently has only one NBA title and is compensated with $8 million.

Although these coaches have different experiences and expertise as NBA coaches, they all have contributed to their respective team’s success.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned compensation of the coaches are reported by Front Office Sports. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Also Read: Who Are the Highest-Paid NBA Coaches in 2023–24 ft Steve Kerr? All You Need To Know