Travis Kelce Reveals Coach Andy Reid’s Introduction of 100 New Plays at Chiefs’ OTAs

During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, featuring Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and former Philadelphia Eagles' player Jason Kelce, the brothers discussed various aspects of the game, including players learning the playbook and new terminology.

The discussion turned into a debate when Jason argued that Travis, having played with the Chiefs for a long time, no longer needed to look at the team's playbook.

How Travis Responded to Jason's Remark

As they discussed new plays being installed, Jason said,“You’ve had the same tight end coach, the same head coach,” He continued. “Like, you’re not installing anything new and you’re gonna go over it in the meetings.” Jason was trying to say that since Travis has been playing for the Chiefs for 12 seasons, he knows everything by now and doesn't need to look at the playbook like a rookie.

Travis responded by revealing that Coach Andy Reid has introduced many new plays during the team’s OTA. Travis said, “Every year Andy Reid’s got ... note cards, like yeah, the little note cards. He’s got so many new ones. Already we’ve got like a hundred new plays that we’ve been installing in the offseason.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Reid is well-known in the NFL for coming up with several new plays, but Jason couldn't believe that Reid has 100 new plays and thought Travis was exaggerating. Travis explained, “We might not use all of them right now but he’s definitely installing them and like seeing which ones he likes and which ones Pat (Mahomes) feels most comfortable with and which ones look good on film.”

Advertisement

How Reid Helped Travis in His Career

Travis Kelce is an integral part of the Chiefs and has played a major role in their three Super Bowl championships. He has already established himself as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. On several occasions, Travis has acknowledged Reid’s role in shaping his career.

Both Travis and Reid started their journey with the Chiefs in the same season. Reid holds the distinction of being the only coach in NFL history with 100 wins. Travis has often revealed how Reid’s advice has made him a better player. In a ZenWTR campaign, Travis shared one such piece of advice where Reid told him to never lose his personality and to let it show. Travis has always followed this advice.

It will be interesting to see whether the trio of Reid, Travis, and Patrick Mahomes can win a third consecutive Super Bowl championship for the Chiefs, a feat that has not been achieved by any team in NFL history.

ALSO READ: Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Getting Married? Jason Kelce Sparks Speculations on New Heights Podcast