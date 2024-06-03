WATCH: LaMelo Ball Adds Swanky Custom Made 1-of-1 Tesla Cybertruck With LaFrance Wrap to His Cars Collection 

LaMelo Ball, the star point guard of the Charlotte Hornets, recently made headlines by adding a unique one-of-a-kind Tesla Cybertruck to his already impressive cars collection.

This customized Cybertruck features a striking LaFrance wrap from Ball's own lifestyle brand to add a touch of personal flair to the vehicle.

The customized Cybertruck is a sight to behold, adorned with Ball's 'LaFrance' clothing brand logo intricately stitched into the car's headrests, in addition to bearing the words 'Rare' and '1 Of 1' as a nod to the distinctive tattoos adorning Ball's hands and back.

However, the attention to detail is irresistible in the futuristic vehicle. The chrome-wrapped truck, released in November 2023, boasts 26" Koko Kuture Sicily color wheels complemented by 35" off-road tires, SunTek tints, and LED lights beneath the body and fender, all crafted to make this Cybertruck truly one-of-a-kind.

Notably, Ball also played an active role in the design and construction process, ensuring that the vehicle reflected his unique style and personality. The logos and emblems were meticulously handmade with infrared paint that goes equally well with one of his signature PUMA kicks.

While the cost of this custom work remains undisclosed, Ball's significant financial prowess is evident, having signed a lucrative 5-year extension deal worth $260 million with the Hornets last year.

LaMelo Ball is facing a lawsuit for his rash driving

LaMelo Ball is facing a lawsuit following allegations of reckless driving and causing injury. The public's attention was drawn to Ball's aggressive driving habits after a viral video captured him rashly maneuvering his expensive supercars through the streets of North Carolina.

His penchant for hastily leaving the arena after games, jumping red lights, and accelerating aggressively has sparked concerns about public safety and responsible driving behavior. The video showcased his high-end collection of cars, including a striking $500,000 Ferrari SF90 and a luxurious $341,250 purple Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

In a significant legal development, a $25,000 worth lawsuit has been filed against LaMelo Ball by a young boy named Angell Joseph, who alleged that Ball recklessly drove over his foot, resulting in a broken foot and substantial injuries.

The incident reportedly occurred as Joseph sought an autograph outside the Spectrum Center Arena following a Charlotte Hornets event in October 2023.

The lawsuit not only targets Ball for failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian but also implicates the Hornets' organization for inadequate security measures in the players' parking lot.

