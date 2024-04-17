Watch: LeBron James Compares His Lack of DPOY Awards to Beyoncé Never Winning AOTY

LeBron James recently drew an interesting comparison, likening his lack of Defensive Player of the Year awards to Beyoncé's never winning Album of the Year.

By Rakesh Mehra
Updated on Apr 17, 2024  |  12:59 AM IST |  7.7K
In his 21-year NBA journey, LeBron James has collected numerous individual and team accolades, standing as one of the most talented and decorated in both NBA and international competitions.

However, a single award still seems to elude him - the Hakeem Olajuwon trophy, more popularly known as the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award.

On a recent edition of The Shop, James expressed his disappointment over never having bagged the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in his two-decade career.


"It's the only award missing in my collection, and it does sting," admits James.

In his illustrious career, James has landed on six All-Defensive teams, with five of them being first-team recognitions. He has also been the runner-up in the Defensive Player of the Year voting twice.

LeBron James Questions Defensive Player of the Year Award Criteria

The 39-year-old highlighted that the award seemed puzzling to him, considering Gasol hadn't made it to the first-team All-Defense that same year.

"I've previously questioned this because it simply doesn't add up," said James. "It's reminiscent of Jay Z's remark about Beyonce; how is it that she's won the most Grammys but never snagged the Album of the Year? It's the same with me.

The year I ended up being the runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year award, the recipient of the award didn't even make it to the first-team All-Defense."


James mentioned his first second-place finish in the 2008-09 season; however, competing against Orlando Magic's star Dwight Howard was a tall order, who clinched 105 first-place votes compared to James' mere four.

Yet, James' runner-up status in the 2012-13 season was viewed as a "theft" by his advocates. In what might be the pinnacle year of his career, James bagged the NBA MVP, led the Miami Heat to an NBA championship victory, and was crowned Finals MVP.

However, he narrowly missed on the Defensive Player of the Year award to Marc Gasol of the Memphis Grizzlies, who secured 30 first-place votes to James' 18.

