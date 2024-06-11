WATCH: Sexyy Red And Shawn Michaels Twerk In Backstage Video At WWE NXT Battleground

Eminent rapper Sexyy Red was the host of the NXT Battleground pay-per-view last weekend. It was the first WWE event to take place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. While Sexyy Red is known for her rapping, she is also naturally gifted in the art of twerking.

From the NXT Battleground weekend, a viral video is gaining popularity on the internet. In this backstage clip, Sexyy Red is seen twerking, and she is joined by the legendary Shawn Michaels. Bringing back the energy of a younger HBK, the WWE Hall of Famer is effortlessly twerking in the video alongside the 26-year-old rapper.

In his heyday, Shawn was one of the most entertaining WWE Superstars on the roster. Dancing to the Sexy Boy song, he would shake his legs in the ring, which included twerking.



Shawn Michaels has a great bond with Sexyy Red



After Triple H departed from the developmental brand, Shawn Michaels now works as the creative head of WWE NXT. The energetic and charismatic Sexyy Red has been a great addition to NXT in the past couple of months, bringing more eyeballs to the product due to her successful music career.

Seeing the twerking video of the duo, it is clear that they share good chemistry backstage. This is not the first video of the duo doing fun activities. Sexyy Red posted a video with The Heart Break Kid a couple of weeks ago, where they were singing Shawn Michaels' WWE theme song together.

What happened at NXT Battleground 2024?

The NXT Battleground turned out to be a great show this year. Out of the six matches of the premium live event, five were title matches. The black-and-yellow brand crowned its first Women's NXT North American Champion through a ladder match, with Kelani Jordan becoming the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion.

The most anticipated match between NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace saw Perez walking out with a victory. In the main event, Trick Williams successfully defended the NXT Championship against Ethan Page. He was accompanied by Sexyy Red during the winning celebration.

