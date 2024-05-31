In the post-Vince McMahon era, WWE appears to have opened the forbidden door. Earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace made a shocking appearance.

This week's edition of NXT featured another appearance from her. She is confirmed to go up against the NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground, which is scheduled for June 9, 2024.

In a conversation with Adrian Hernandez recently, NXT creative head Shawn Michaels opened up about the surprising participation of Jordynne Grace in the upcoming NXT pay-per-view.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he has been a big fan of the current TNA Knockouts Champion. Following the Royal Rumble appearance of Jordynne Grace in January, HBK told Triple H that he was envious because he got Grace in the battle royal match.

Therefore, Shawn couldn't be happier to have her at NXT Battleground this year, and it should be an incredible event.

The Heart Break Kid further added, "One, for NXT to be the first brand to be out there in the UFC Apex is just really really big for us..... having TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace contend for the NXT Women's Championship, fighting Roxanner Perez, is going to be really really big."

Jordynne Grace's potential future in WWE

At only 28, Jordynne is incredibly talented. She has the look, muscle power, and proficiency as a performer to ascend to the top of WWE. Her continuous WWE appearances this year may raise questions regarding her future.

Grace signed a two-year contract with TNA in 2023. The current TNA Knockouts Champion will not be eligible to join WWE until her current contract expires in 2025.

Five matches are set for NXT Battleground 2024

This year's NXT Battleground is expected to be a fantastic event. The pay-per-view is slated to host five big matches, including the NXT Women's Championship match between Roxanne Perez and Jordynne Grace.

The inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion will be crowned in a ladder match. On the other hand, the NXT North American Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship will be on the line at UFC Apex in Nevada.

